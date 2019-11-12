A man pointed a gun at his sister and her boyfriend Sunday afternoon, according to a Lufkin police report.
Someone found lost property in the 3700 block of Old Union Road Sunday afternoon.
Someone broke the passenger side window of a vehicle in the 200 block of East Denman Avenue Sunday evening.
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Angela Brooke Henderson, 27, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia; Lawrence Young, 37, of Lufkin, warrants for public intoxication, violating promise to appear, failure to appear and traffic violations; and Robert Curtis Porter Jr., 32, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Joseph Scott Bynum, 42, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of a controlled substance and traffic violations; Cassie Shelina Bynum, 36, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; and Heather Hayes, 26, of Huntington, assault.
The Angelina County Jail housed 192 inmates as of 4 p.m. Monday.
