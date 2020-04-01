A man was injured in a drive-by shooting about 9 p.m. Monday, according to a Lufkin police report. His injuries were not life threatening.
The man was taken to a local hospital by his girlfriend after being shot in the hand. He told police he was walking down the street when he heard a vehicle driving up behind him.
He said that as he watched the car drive past, he saw a backseat passenger stick a gun out the window. He said he instinctively put his hand up to shield himself and was shot in the hand. The vehicle drove off as the man ran away. He then called his girlfriend to take him to the hospital.
The man could not give a description of the suspects. He said he thought the car was red.
A Lufkin teen was seriously injured in a rollover accident early Tuesday morning on Raguet Street.
Joel Escoto, 16, had just picked Ricardo Viezca Ramirez, 17, from his parents’ home when the accident occurred around 2:30 a.m., according to police.They were northbound on Raguet Street in Escoto’s SUV, when Escoto lost control of the vehicle, veered off the road and overturned into a hurricane fence and metal pole. The pole went through the vehicle, impaling Ramirez in the arm, according to the report.
Escoto could not find his phone to call for help after the vehicle overturned, according to the report. He freed Ramirez from the pole and ran back to Ramirez’s home to get Ramirez’s parents to call for help.
An arriving officer found Ramirez lying on the ground outside the vehicle and placed a tourniquet on his arm to try to stop the bleeding before paramedics took him to the hospital.
As of 6 p.m., he had been transported to a Houston-area hospital and was listed in critical condition.
The crash remains under investigation.
Grandparents on East Texas Road filed a missing person’s report on their granddaughter with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office at 3:55 a.m. Monday. The girl was later found walking down the road by Lufkin police.
A woman told the sheriff’s office that an unknown person was attempting to contact her daughter through social media.
A man was transported to a local mental health facility for evaluation after he asked deputies for help because he had thoughts of harming himself after a fight with his partner.
A man said he was accosted by two men walking too close to him as he walked to his vehicle on Monday in the 7000 block of U.S. Highway 69 north. He advised them to back off and one of the men took offence and threatened him.
A woman in the 200 block of Bailey Drive said that a person she has a protective order against is continually calling her.
Deputies responded to a disturbance between a couple in the 4100 block of Oakwood Drive at 3:17 p.m. Monday. The couple had left by the time deputies arrived.
One person is pursuing charges for being assaulted after deputies responded to the 3200 block of Fuller Springs Drive at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
A man in the 100 block of Lightfoot Road told deputies that someone opened the bedcover to his truck and stole an air compressor and tool bag containing miscellaneous tools on Monday.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Deshon Ray Herndon, 32, of Lufkin, on a charge of assault/family violence and resisting arrest, search or transport; Autumn Grace Duguay, 18, of Lufkin, on a charge of unlicensed carrying of a weapon; Isaac Trejo, 22, of Lufkin, on a charge of possession of between 3 and 28 grams of a controlled substance and the possession of a dangerous drug, and on warrants for assault/family violence, assault causing bodily injury to a family member, possession of marijuana and bail jumping or the failure to appear; James Early Goolsby Jr., 64, of Lufkin, criminal trespass; and Walter Earl Walker Jr, age unavailable, of Lufkin, disorderly conduct/fighting.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Francisco Campa, 33, of Alto, on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The Angelina County Jail housed 190 inmates as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.