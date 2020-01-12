LDN Police Reports

Someone stole $600, a driver’s license and a purse valued at $20 from an unlocked Chevrolet Traverse in the 500 block of Humason Avenue between 2:30 p.m. Thursday and 7:45 a.m. Friday.

Someone stole $80 out of an unlocked Honda Accord in the 200 block of Judith Street on Friday.

Someone stole several items of clothing and medication from a man’s homeless camp in the 1500 block of West Frank Avenue on Friday.

Someone passed fraudulent checks in the 2900 block of Brentwood Drive between midnight Jan. 4 and Wednesday.

Someone stole $220 in assorted bills stolen from a man’s Buick Verad parked in the 400 block of Paul Avenue on Friday.

Someone left a black gun box containing a tan and black Springfield XD .45 firearm along with accessories in a hotel room when they checked out in the 2100 block of South First Street between midnight Tuesday and midnight Friday.

A man entered a vacant property without permission and cut out all copper piping and wiring in the 2400 block of North Medford Drive between 8 a.m. Nov. 1 and 3 p.m. Friday.

Someone kicked dents into a Honda Accord in the 1500 block of Allen Drive on Friday.

A child custody dispute occurred in the 700 block of Humason Avenue on Friday.

Someone stole paperwork and money valued at $100 in the 2600 block of South John Redditt Drive on Friday.

The Lufkin Police Department made two arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Deandre Jerome Bagley, 19, of Lufkin, warrants for aggravated robbery and evading arrest; and Frances Isaiah Yarbrough, 42, of Lufkin, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a warrant for driving with an invalid license.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Destinee Kiara Menefee, 19, of Lufkin, warrant for robbery; William Shea Holeman, 26, of Lufkin, warrants for expired license plates, no driver’s license, evading arrest with a vehicle and disorderly conduct by fighting; Jeremy Dade Johnson, 41, of Pollok, warrant for criminal nonsupport; Orval Lee Edwards, 53, of Lufkin, warrants for expired license plates, no insurance, theft from a nonprofit organization, no driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with an invalid license; and Candice Jean Hudspeth, 47, of Lufkin, assault/family violence.

The Precinct 1 Constable’s Office arrested Jabari Khalid Hanes, 24, of Lufkin, on charges of failure to identify fugitive/intent to give false information, driving with an invalid license and a warrant for no insurance Saturday.

The Angelina County Jail housed 212 inmates as 4:20 p.m. Saturday.

Dena Stokes' email address is

