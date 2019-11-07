A woman said she was held against her will and assaulted on Tuesday.
———
Someone stole items from a home in the 200 block of Walnut Hill Road on Tuesday.
———
A man threatened his girlfriend’s family with throwing knives on Tuesday.
———
Someone found two air rifles in a ditch in the 900 block of Neyland Street on Tuesday.
———
Someone stole several items from a home in the 700 block of Peach Tree Road on Tuesday.
———
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported sexual assault of a child.
———
Someone cut the chain to a gate and stole a trailer from a business in the 2800 block of Spence Street on Tuesday.
———
A dog chased a man in the 400 block of Fair Oaks Circle on Tuesday.
———
A woman reported debit card debt over the weekend.
———
A woman assaulted her mother on Tuesday.
———
Someone sent a woman threatening messages on Tuesday.
———
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Hiriam P. Weisinger, 70, of Lufkin, traffic violations and a warrant for no liability insurance; Nicole Annay White, 44, of Lufkin, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, warrants for three counts of public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia; Clarence Benard Garner, 47, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Lacandy Hill, 61, of Lufkin, theft; Jaice Nicole Lada, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for abandoning/endangering child and criminal negligence; and Carla Chantel Cooper, 28, of Lufkin, theft and warrants for traffic violations.
———
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Thomas Earl Smith, 49, of Huntington, no driver’s license; and Jasmine L. Smith, 29, of Lufkin, public intoxication.
———
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Scott Edward Fink, 22, of Lufkin, on warrants for failure to appear and traffic violations.
———
Angelina County Adult Probation made three arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Clinton Durham Jr., 48, of Lufkin, warrant for forgery to defraud or harm another; Ronald Tyrone Murphy Jr., 29, of Lufkin, warrant for theft;and Molly Kathryn Hughes, 37, of Lufkin, warrant for theft.
———
The Angelina County Jail housed 183 inmates as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
