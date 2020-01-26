Lufkin police arrested Alvaro Luis Tovar, 34, of Diboll, on a charge of stealing an Acqua Di Gio perfume set valued at $98 from Belk Friday, according to a police report.
Someone passed a fake check on a complainant’s account in the 200 block of South Timberland Drive Friday.
Someone was ticketed for theft after being caught tag-swapping at a business in the 3000 block of South John Redditt Drive Friday.
Someone stole a Chevrolet 1500 from another county and it was recovered in the 600 block of East Lufkin Avenue Friday.
Someone complained about loose dogs in the 100 block of Branchwood Lane Friday.
Someone broke a glass pane valued at $35 in the 1200 block of California Boulevard Friday.
A man assaulted his girlfriend Friday.
Someone threw a rock through a woman’s window in the 200 block of Fred Street Saturday.
The Lufkin Police Department made five other arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Akeyvyen Tretez McKind, 19, of Lufkin, warrants for failure to identify fugitive/intent to give false information and no driver’s license; and Alicia Ann Ford, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Tye’tierra Tye’resha Thompson, 18, of Lufkin, evading arrest; Christopher Eric Dwire, 40, of Lufkin, public intoxication; and Henry Raymond, 46, of Dumas, soliciting from the roadway.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Bobby Glenn Courtney, age unavailable, of Lufkin, driving with an invalid license; and Jeremy Dade Johnson, 42, of Pollok, warrant for criminal nonsupport.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Daniel Lee Hayes, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on a charge of driving while intoxicated Saturday.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Kasty Baiei, 36, of Lufkin, on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance Friday.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Christopher Lee Glassey, age unavailable, of Zavalla, on a warrant for theft Friday.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Pedro Nunez Jr., 19, hometown unavailable, on charges of theft of a firearm and unlawful carrying of a weapon and one warrant for theft Saturday.
The Angelina County Jail housed 238 inmates as 3:00 p.m. Saturday.
