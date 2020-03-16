LDN Police Reports

The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports on Sunday.

The Lufkin Police Department arrested Zavian La Shod Daniels, 35, of Lufkin, on a charge of assault/family violence and warrants for traffic violations.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Stephen Keith Chambliss, age unavailable, of Huntington, warrants for traffic violations; Misty Chere Tatum, age unavailable, of Huntington, public intoxication; Josh Parks, age unavailable, of Zavalla, assault/family violence; and Christopher Jeremiah Bryan, 30, of Huntington, warrants for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Texas Department of Public Safety made two arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Orlando Ordaz, age unavailable, of Diboll, driving while intoxicated; and Michael Laray Henry, 34, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

The Diboll Police Department arrested Ernesto Alexander Coreas, age unavailable, of Nacogdoches, on a charge of DWI.

The Hudson Police Department arrested Jorge Trejo, 24, of Lufkin, on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, loud/disturbing/unnecessary noise and traffic violations.

The Angelina County Jail housed 223 inmates as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

