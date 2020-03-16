The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports on Sunday.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Zavian La Shod Daniels, 35, of Lufkin, on a charge of assault/family violence and warrants for traffic violations.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Stephen Keith Chambliss, age unavailable, of Huntington, warrants for traffic violations; Misty Chere Tatum, age unavailable, of Huntington, public intoxication; Josh Parks, age unavailable, of Zavalla, assault/family violence; and Christopher Jeremiah Bryan, 30, of Huntington, warrants for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The Texas Department of Public Safety made two arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Orlando Ordaz, age unavailable, of Diboll, driving while intoxicated; and Michael Laray Henry, 34, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Ernesto Alexander Coreas, age unavailable, of Nacogdoches, on a charge of DWI.
The Hudson Police Department arrested Jorge Trejo, 24, of Lufkin, on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, loud/disturbing/unnecessary noise and traffic violations.
The Angelina County Jail housed 223 inmates as of 4 p.m. Sunday.
