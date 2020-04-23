A man in the 500 block of Mitchell Road told sheriff’s deputies that his dog got out through an open gate on Tuesday. The man heard a gunshot during his search and found his dog laying dead in a ditch.
Deputies responded to a disturbance between a couple on Jeanne Street at 3 p.m. Tuesday. No injuries were observed and both parties were separated.
Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2600 block of FM 325 regarding two women and a cellphone at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.
James Burrel Robinson II, 27, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and family violence at 6:24 p.m. Tuesday after deputies saw two men running in traffic. Both were detained and, after further investigation, Robinson was taken into custody.
Deputies responded to a verbal disturbance between a couple in the 100 block of Toney Lane Tuesday night. Both parties were separated for the night.
A man in the 900 block of Heritage Trail told deputies that he purchased some items from someone he knew, but is concerned that they were stolen.
The Criminal Investigations Division is investigating a report of child abuse.
A man said someone opened an account using his identity.
A woman in the 4500 block of Peavy Switch Road reported fraudulent charges to her bank account.
A man near the intersection of state Highways 103 and 7 said someone stole his truck while he was at work on Tuesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made two arrests late Tuesday or early Wednesday. Arrests and charges include: Brian Leviness, 28, of Zavalla, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle; and Kevin Lavonne Vasquez, 45, of Lufkin, warrant for the sex offender’s duty to register for life.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Sara Isabelle Carter, 26, of Beaumont, for public intoxication and burglary of a vehicle.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Cody Allen Reppond, 22, of Zavalla, on a warrant for criminal trespass.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Tuesday or early Wednesday. Arrests and charges include: McKinley Joseph Tea III, 36, of Lufkin, warrant for the aggravated sexual assault of a child; James Burrell Robinson II, age unavailable, of Huntington, criminal mischief/family violence; and John William Morris, 35, of Kountze, warrants for theft between $20 and $500 by check and three counts of bail jumping or failure to appear.
The Angelina County Jail housed 191 inmates as of 4:36 p.m. Wednesday.
