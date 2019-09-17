A man punched a wall at McDonald’s while yelling at his kids in the play area on Sunday. The restaurant requested a criminal trespass warrant on him.
Someone damaged a vehicle with a brick in the 100 block of East Menefee Avenue on Sunday.
Someone found a vehicle that was stolen out of Jasper County in the woods with its wheels and tires removed on Sunday.
Someone assaulted a woman and took her cellphone on Sunday.
Deputies responded to a disturbance regarding a couple and a knife. The couple had already separated when the deputies arrived and the knife was secured.
Someone stole a gas can containing five gallons of gas from a home in the 200 block of Arthur Beauchamp Road on Sunday.
Someone came to a home in the 100 block of Massingill Road, took some items and got into an argument with another person before throwing one of the items and striking another person on Sunday.
Someone stabbed a man on Sunday.
A man said his neighbor harassed and threatened him on Saturday.
Someone stole a woman’s medications in the 8500 block of U.S. Highway 59 south on Saturday.
A man in the 1100 block of Benton Drive said his neighbor’s dog attacked his dog and bit him on Saturday.
A woman said someone was harassing her about child custody last Friday.
A woman reported fraudulent withdrawals from her bank account last Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Brittany Nichole Strisko, 26, of Zavalla, warrant for criminal trespass; Sam Allen, 23, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for driving under the influence of alcohol; Frederick Deon Jones, 34, of Lufkin, warrants for assault/family violence and interfering with emergency call; Quindaysha Kirksey, 20, of Lufkin, warrants for failure to appear, violating promise to appear and traffic violations; and Bobby Detron Williams Jr., 33, of Lufkin, warrant for criminal nonsupport.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jake Ramsey Byrum, 32, of Lufkin, on a warrant for criminal trespass.
The Angelina County Constable Precinct 1 arrested Amber Joann Provost, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on a charge of driving while license invalid and warrants for traffic violations.
The Hudson Police Department arrested Javoski Williams, 18, of Lufkin, on a charge of carrying a weapon in place where prohibited.
The Angelina County Jail housed 201 inmates as of 4 p.m. Monday.
