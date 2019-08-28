A man in the 200 block of Ridgewood Street said he mailed his amplifier to be repaired. He received an invoice and paid, but has not received the amplifier back.
A woman in the 800 block of Crippin Road said her dog was shot Monday.
A woman said a gang of boys assaulted her children Monday.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of sexual assault of a child.
A woman said someone she knows assaulted her Monday.
Someone reported a necklace missing in the 7600 bock of FM 2021 Monday.
A man in the 3600 block of Benton Drive said a dog bit him while he was riding his bike Monday.
A man said someone he knows assaulted him Monday.
A woman reported unauthorized purchases on her bank account Monday.
Someone damaged a glass door in the 600 block of South Timberland Drive Tuesday.
Someone stole a lawn mower, a scanner and tools from a building in the 1100 block of Kurth Drive Monday.
A man said he lost $2,000 in a computer service scam Monday.
A man said his credit card was stolen Monday.
A woman stole items from Academy Sunday.
A woman said her ex-boyfriend assaulted her Sunday.
Someone stole a wallet from a vehicle in the 2100 block of East Lufkin Avenue Monday.
Someone keyed a woman’s car and slashed her tires Monday.
Someone stole a multiple items, including a wallet and a pistol, from a vehicle in the 1800 block of East Denman Avenue Monday.
Someone stole tools from a job site in the 2200 block of Tulane Drive Monday.
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Jory Lagette Smith, 43, of Lufkin, criminal trespass and warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and no light on bicycle at night; Royace Keith Westbrook, 29, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Larry Wayne Miles, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for public intoxication; and Shelia Denise Jarboe, age unavailable, of Spring, public intoxication.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made eight arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Jose Zamarripo Aguillar, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations; Manuel Juan Flores, 23, of Lufkin, warrants for driving while intoxicated; Jimmy Joe Saenz, 39, of Lufkin, traffic violations; Domineke Darius Bratchett, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for assault/family violence, open container-driver and no driver’s license; Christopher Paul Griffin, 37, of Nacogdoches, warrant for theft; Charles Gregory Runnels, 40, of Zavalla, warrant for criminal trespass; Charles Lamar Moore, 51, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of marijuana; and Antonyo Darome Wooten, 35, of Woodville, warrants for bail jumping, failure to appear and driving while license invalid.
The Huntington ISD Police Department arrested Dakota Reeves, 17, of Huntington, on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Angelina County Adult Probation made two arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Edward Merle Norman Jr., 35, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; and Shanna Renea Davis, 32, of Lufkin, warrant for tampering with/fabricating physical evidence.
The Angelina County Jail housed 208 inmates as of 4 p.m. Monday.
