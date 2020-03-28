Lufkin police arrested three people Thursday in connection with an investigation into a stolen 1999 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. John Woodrow Simons, 28, Brittany Jennica Cheney, 24, and Ashley Nicol Laseter, 20, were charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and engaging in organized criminal activity the 900 block of South Medford Drive.
Clothing was reported stolen from a store in the 500 block of South Chestnut Street around 10 a.m. Thursday. Missing items includes packages of Hanes socks, Hanes kids socks and Hanes shirts, according to the police report.
Police said a store employee on the 2900 block of Brentwood Drive stole a $54.98 pair of Nike sandals around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
More than $100 was charged fraudulently on a man’s credit card in the 3300 block of Lotus Lane around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
A woman in the 100 block of Elbys Place Road reported being harassed by someone she knew on Wednesday.
Angelina County deputies responded to a disturbance between a mother and son Wednesday evening in the 5400 block of FM 843.
A deputy found a stationary bike and a few other items abandoned on the side of the 1000 block of Benn Dunn Road.
A woman on the 3400 block of Fenley Flat Road said someone she knows left a voicemail calling her names and posted several comments on social media.
Deputies responded to a disturbance between a couple involving a knife in the 400 block of FM 1475 at 12:31 a.m. Thursday. The person with the knife left before deputies arrived and the complainant had a family member pick her and her children up.
A resident in the 400 block of Roy Christie Road told deputies that someone keeps running over their neighbor’s mailboxes.
Deputies investigated a child abuse complaint on Morris Road. The caller told deputies a small child was walking unsupervised in the roadway. The complainant told deputies that as he approached, the child’s aunt drove up to get the child. She told the complainant that she went to the store and left the child with other family members asleep in the house.
Zachary Taylor Davis, 23, was arrested for public intoxication after deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person believed to be heavily intoxicated on the 5300 block of U.S. Highway 69 north at 11:39 a.m. Thursday.
John Raymond Wilson, 37, was arrested for the assault of a family or household member Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 69 after deputies responded to the call of a man assaulting a woman in a ditch.
Two men were reported for dumping a large box filled with rotten meat out of the back of their truck on Stubblefield Drive at 3:18 p.m. Thursday.
A man on the 100 block of Danny Reed Road reported being harassed by his neighbors.
A man in the 600 block of FM 326 reported a few days ago that someone stole his 16-foot trailer from his property. He noticed the doors to his portable building were open and that someone attempted to steal an old vehicle on his property when he returned home Thursday.
Someone in the 300 block of Benton Drive said someone broke into their home, causing damage, and stole several items and moved others.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate reports of the sexual assault of a child.
A juvenile was arrested after deputies responded to a call that the juvenile was assaulting family members on Thursday.
Someone crashed an ATV into a barbed wire fence in the 200 block of Rocky Street. That person was found and cited for reckless damage or destruction.
The Angelina County Jail housed 191 inmates as of 3 p.m. Friday.
