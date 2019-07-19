An Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputy spoke with a woman in the 2400 block of FM 2019 about her neighbors taunting her as she mowed Wednesday. The deputy spoke with both parties involved and asked them to be cordial until a court decision is made regarding the property line.
Someone stole a television from a motel in the 1100 block of North Timberland Drive Wednesday.
A woman in the 200 block of Hughes Road issued a criminal trespass warning on a known person Wednesday.
Someone reported a trailer stolen in the 100 block of Faires Road.
A woman in the 400 block of Ted Trout Drive said someone she knows removed her front porch and cut the wiring to the AC unit Wednesday.
Someone in the 400 block of County Barn said someone has his or her trailer and won’t return it Wednesday.
A woman in the 200 block of Tillman Street said someone stole her mail and broke into her vehicle.
A woman said someone she knows has been harassing her.
A man in the 200 block of Broaddus Street said a woman assaulted him Wednesday.
A man tried to pass a fake $20 at McDonald’s Wednesday.
Someone stole keys and a wallet in the 1000 block of South Timberland Drive Wednesday.
Two woman said their boyfriends assaulted them in unrelated incidents Wednesday.
Someone stole a weed eater from a woman’s truck bed in the 4600 block of South Medford Drive Wednesday.
A woman said the father of her child assaulted her Wednesday.
Someone passed a counterfeit $20 at Chevron Wednesday.
A woman reported debit card fraud.
A man reported debit card fraud.
The Lufkin Police Department made two arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Kyla Janae Cunningham, age unavailable, of Diboll, warrants for traffic violations; and Roman Nethiaze Garza, 19, of Lufkin, assault.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Jim Bob Mitchell, 45, of Big Sandy, warrants for theft by check, bail jumping and failure to appear; Jeffrey Leassear, 45, of Lufkin, warrant for criminal trespass; and Miguel Silva, 25, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia, traffic violations and warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Ty Conway, 17, of Lufkin, on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of dangerous drug and possession of marijuana.
The Angelina County Jail housed 221 inmates as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
