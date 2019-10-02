Someone in a pickup struck and ran over a man in the 300 block of Garrison Drive Monday.
A dog bit a girl on Monday at Hanks Creek Park.
Someone stole water in the 3000 block of Ted Trout Drive by bypassing the control measures and tampering with the meter.
Someone made several fraudulent charges on a woman’s bank account Monday.
A man said he thought he was buying an RV through an online marketplace that was later determined to be a scam Monday.
Someone is selling a woman’s belongings.
Someone lost a bag of trash on Monday on a woman’s property in the 8700 block of state Highway 94.
Someone took money from an unlocked vehicle in the 1200 block of East Denman Avenue Saturday.
Someone paid for items at Pilot with a fake $100 bill on Monday.
Someone stole a license plate Monday from a truck in the 2500 block of Daniel McCall Drive.
A woman assaulted another woman on Monday.
A man said he was scammed into giving his Social Security number out over phone on Monday.
Someone scammed a man out of $150 Monday.
A man assaulted a woman Monday.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Michael Anthony Porter, age unavailable and hometown unavailable, public intoxication; Kimberly Lang Harris, 40, of Lufkin, assault; Kaegen Gage Tobias, 20, of Hudson, warrant for running a red light; Christy Jones, age unavailable, of Etoile, failure to identify; and Natalie Stump, 36, of Lufkin, warrant for criminal trespass.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Robert Jay Stokes, 40, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; Jasmine Lanelle Smith, 29, of Lufkin, warrants for assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear and traffic violations; and Amber Michelle Condon, 29, of Huntington, warrants for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping and failure to appear.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Jonathan Casey Stotesbury, 36, of Zavalla, warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Angelina County Jail housed 191 inmates as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
