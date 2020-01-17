A woman in the 300 block of Lightfoot Road received a bad check Wednesday for a vehicle she sold. She has since attempted to contact the buyer, who isn’t returning her calls.
Someone made fraudulent purchases on a woman’s bank account Wednesday.
A dog attacked and injured a cat in the 700 block of Danny Reed Road Wednesday.
Someone damaged a gate and cut the lock off it in the 7100 block of U.S. Highway 69 south Wednesday.
A woman said members of her family stole several items in the 700 block of Lubbock Street Wednesday.
Someone stole a vehicle in the 800 block of North Chestnut Street Tuesday.
Someone stole power tools from a building in the 2200 block of North Timberland Drive Wednesday.
Someone stole a laptop from an unlocked vehicle in the 700 block of Locke Street Wednesday.
Someone stole an exhaust system from a mechanic shop in the 4000 block of Ellen Trout Drive Wednesday.
Someone stole tools from a vacant home in the 1300 block of South Chestnut Street Wednesday.
Someone stole a man’s phone in the 4700 block of South Medford Drive.
Someone threatened a man Wednesday.
Someone stole a wallet from a vehicle in the 800 block of Duren Street Wednesday.
A man said his family member wrote checks on his bank account Wednesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made five other arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Timothy Joe Hall, 73, of Diboll, accident involving damage to vehicle and traffic violations; Jeremy Ross Kliman, 22, of Lufkin, warrant for theft; James Brett Malinowski, 36, of Huntington, possession of drug paraphernalia; Reginald Buard Jones, 56, of Lufkin, possession of marijuana, failure to identify and warrants for public intoxication and a parole violation; and Irving Rosales Soto, 30, of Lufkin, driving while license invalid and warrants for traffic violations.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made six other arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Alisha Nicole Cleveland, 30, of Vidor, warrant for theft; Steven Quinn Lee, 54, of Lufkin, traffic violations; Michelle R. Windham, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia; Julie Ramos, age unavailable, of Nacogdoches, possession of drug paraphernalia; Omar James Suarez, 20, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia; and Orlendo Flerlendo Outerbridge, 48, of Lufkin, warrant for driving while intoxicated.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Ernest Jennorris Thomas, 44, of Lufkin, on warrants for bail jumping and failure to appear and driving while license invalid.
The Lufkin Fire Department arrested Steven Dewayne Adams, 41, of Lufkin, on warrants for theft, bail jumping and failure to appear, leaving the scene of an accident and traffic violations.
The Angelina County Constable Pct. 1 arrested John Lester Smith III, 34, of Lufkin, on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, open container — driver, expired driver’s license and warrants for failure to appear, open container — driver and expired driver’s license.
The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office transferred Donna Jo Stanley, 62, of Groveton, on a warrant for assault/family violence.
The Angelina County Jail housed 218 inmates as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
