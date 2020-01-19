Someone burglarized a building in the 1000 block of West Frank Avenue between 6 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday.
A woman was caught shoplifting $167 worth of merchandise from Belk Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Melvin Burks, 78, hometown unavailable, on charges of skip-scanning $68 worth of baby clothes and a DVD at a Walmart self-checkout Friday, according to a police report.
Someone stole a Glock 17 9mm pistol valued at $500 from a residence in the 1400 block of Boxwood Court Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Pelham Dathorne, 18, of Lufkin, on a charge of resisting arrest after he allegedly stole laundry detergent from a store in the 500 block of South Chestnut Street Friday, according to a police report.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Emmitt Ted Burney, 51, of Lufkin, on a charge of public intoxication after he was found lying in the roadway in the 600 block of Abney Avenue Friday, according to a police report.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Jessica Laseter, 18, of Lufkin, after stopping a Dodge van and allegedly finding her in possession of marijuana in the 800 block of East Lufkin Avenue Saturday, according to a police report.
The Lufkin Police Department made nine other arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Mark Newman, 17, of Lufkin, warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity; Ricky Wayne Boyd, 64, of Lufkin, warrants for driving while intoxicated and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; Shakobie Lakieth McCoy, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Karlie Brooke Cawthorn-Church, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Isaac Hernandez, 31, of Wells, warrants for expired driver’s license and speeding; Roy Lyn Smith, 52, of Huntington, possession of drug paraphernalia; Reyna Rivera, 30, of Lufkin, warrants for no driver’s license and no insurance; Kelli Ann Abel, 54, of Lufkin, theft and a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and Latoya Lashay Brown, 35, of Lufkin, warrants for failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made nine arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Julian Cordero, 22, of Lufkin, warrants for deadly conduct, expired license plates, no insurance and no driver’s license; Dana Patrice Harris, 38, of Lufkin, expired registration, driving with an invalid license, no insurance, fictitious registration and warrants for failure to yield at a stop intersection, no insurance and theft; Tyler Alen Castro, 32, of Lufkin, two charges of assault/family violence by impeding breathing; Jeremy Dade Johnson, 42, of Pollok, warrant for criminal nonsupport; Jennifer Isabel Mireles, 27, of Lufkin, warrant for failure to stop accident involving injury/death; Lasahia Rose Wilkerson, 36, of Lufkin, expired driver’s license, no insurance and warrants for driving with an invalid license and speeding; Carmelo Olvera Enriquez, 36, of Diboll, assault; Jose Garcia, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication and Juan Cordero, age unavailable, hometown unavailable, no driver’s license.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Jerome Renard Allen, 51, of Pollok, on a charge of DWI Saturday.
The Angelina County Jail housed 228 inmates as 5:45 p.m. Saturday.
