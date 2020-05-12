A man near Old Homer Alto Road reported juveniles riding four-wheelers on his property and requested criminal trespassing warnings to be issued to them. A deputy made contact and issued the warnings.
Joshua Randall Pierson, 26, was arrested for public intoxication after a deputy responded to a report of an intoxicated man inside a store. The deputy saw Pierson swaying back and forth and having trouble maintaining his balance.
Leonard Caywood, 44, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance after a deputy patrolling the area saw a vehicle pull into a residence where he knew the owners but didn’t recognize the vehicle. The driver was arrested after a computer check revealed an out-of-county warrant.
Michael Anthony Oder Jr., 25, was arrested for assault and driving while license invalid with a previous conviction after an officer saw his vehicle had expired registration.
Bessie Denae Parker, 38, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance after a deputy saw her vehicle had a defective tail lamp.
A woman in the 500 block of Lone Star Road said a man drove by her residence and threw a black wallet in her driveway. No identification was found inside, and the wallet was place into evidence as found property.
Someone in the 1200 block of West Frank Avenue reported their cellphone stolen.
A woman in the 3100 block of Atkinson Drive reported being assaulted by a friend.
Someone in the 100 block of Nye Lee Street requested a criminal trespass warning be issued to someone they knew who came to their house and yelled profanities at them.
Someone in the 700 block of Jackson Road reported they were assaulted by a family member and wished to pursue charges. Deputies attempted to make contact with the subject but were unable to.
The Angelina County Jail housed 189 inmates as of 5:45 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.