A deputy responded to the 5600 block of U.S. Highway 59 north for a suspicious person Saturday afternoon. Upon arriving, the deputy found the subject, a man, under one of the trucks in the area. He told the deputy he latches onto the bottom of trailers and travels all over. The deputy issued a criminal trespass warning to the man at the request of the location’s manager.
Deputies responded to the 3200 block of Fuller Springs Drive for a disturbance between two women Sunday afternoon. One accused the other of stealing.
Deputies responded to a parking lot on U.S. Highway 59 north for a disturbance Sunday in which a woman said someone she knows stole her cellphone.
Someone violated a woman’s restraining order by driving by her home Sunday afternoon.
A dog in the 200 block of Muscadine Circle bit its owner on the hand when she tried to retrieve a plate from it Sunday.
A woman came out of the woods at state Highway 103 east and Ewing RV Park and told someone she was attacked Saturday morning.
Someone in the 3400 block of state Highway 103 west broke out the front and rear driver’s side windows of a vehicle Saturday afternoon.
Someone in the 500 block of Keathley Road slashed a woman’s tire early Saturday morning.
A dog in the 3500 block of FM 1818 chased a man’s ducks and ran off with one in its mouth last Friday.
Someone kept calling another person and left vulgar voicemails last Friday.
Someone dumped yard and tree trimmings at a cemetery in the 900 block of FM 3258 and damaged the gate last Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Kyla Janae Cunningham, 23, of Diboll, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; Luis Mandujano, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of marijuana; and James Russell Sandel, 49, of Lufkin, theft and a warrant for criminal mischief.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Levi Scott Insley, 32, of Cushing, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; Edward Wayne Pool, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance and tampering evidence; and Levi Lyndell Duncan, 36, of Zavalla, public intoxication and warrants for driving while license invalid.
The Hudson Police Department arrested Marco Antonio Hinojoza, age unavailable, of San Antonio, on a charge of assault/family violence.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Gonzalo Alonzo Torres, 43, of Lufkin, on charges of unlawful possession of firearm by felon, theft of firearm, deadly conduct, burglary of a vehicle and public intoxication.
The Angelina County Jail housed 206 inmates as of 4 p.m. Monday.
