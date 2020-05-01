Zavalla police arrested two people on charges of possession of methamphetamine during separate incidents on Tuesday.
Officers arrested Jennifer Marshall Copeland, 43, of Zavalla, on a warrant for state jail felony credit card/debit card abuse at the Zavalla Brookshire Brothers.
While conducting a search of Copeland’s belongings, officers found a digital scale and 18.67 grams of meth, according to press release from Zavalla chief of police Chris Wade.
Copeland was transported to the Angelina County Jail and booked on the warrant and a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Officers on Tuesday also conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Marshall Street and state Highway 147 after passing it and recognizing the driver as Bryan Andrew Leviness, 28.
Officers had prior knowledge that Leviness was wanted by Zavalla police for two felony warrants for theft of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm, the release stated.
Leviness was taken into custody and officers allegedly found 1.58 grams of meth during an inventory of the vehicle, according to the release.
He was transported to the Angelina County Jail and booked on the felony warrant and for third-degree possession of a controlled substance. The warrants were issued from an ongoing burglary investigation in the 400 block of Ball Park Loop in which more arrests are expected to come, the release stated.
A man in the 1400 block of South Broadmoor Drive said he was threatened with a pistol when trying to collect money he was owed.
A woman said her husband tried to pull her out of his vehicle.
A woman said she was assaulted by her boyfriend.
A woman reported being assaulted by her ex-boyfriend.
A woman said she was assaulted.
A woman said she was assault by her ex-boyfriend.
Deputies responded to a report of 10 to 15 head of cattle loose in the area around Jake Brookshire Road and FM 1818. Deputies patrolled the area and were unable to locate the cattle.
Someone in the 800 block of Blackburn Switch Road said a neighbor shot their puppy with a BB gun. A deputy made contact with the neighbor, who said the puppy jumped on his 2- to 3-year-old son. The case was forwarded to Animal Control.
The Lufkin Police Department made two arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges include: Jessie Austin Lee, age unavailable, possession of marijuana and warrants for theft and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; and Charlie Duncan Jr., 40, assault family/household violence with previous conviction and interfering with an emergency call.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges include: Levi Lyndell Duncan, 36, warrant for aggravated robbery; Jeremy Steven Orosz, 28, assault of a public servant, evading arrest/detention and public intoxication; Madison Paige Grady, age unavailable, assault/family violence; and Ronald Eugene Howell Sr., 71, warrant for commitment/driving while intoxicated.
The Hudson Police Department arrested Joshua Thomas Nungester, 21, on a charge of deadly conduct.
The Angelina County Jail housed 195 as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
