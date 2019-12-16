The Lufkin Police Department arrested Jesus M. Orozco, 27, of Lufkin on charges of driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance after he was allegedly found sleeping in a Kia Soul in someone’s yard in the 300 block of Karen Drive on Saturday, according to a police report.
A woman said someone stole her $100 bill from the self-checkout at Walmart on Saturday.
Someone stole a cellphone in the 100 block of North Timberland Drive on Saturday.
Someone said two unknown people threw a rock into a window in the 600 block of Clingman Street on Sunday.
The Lufkin Police Department made five other arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: David Michael Key, age unavailable, of Lufkin, deadly conduct; Brittanie Barrett, 30, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Richard Edward Golembiewski, 33, of Lufkin, assault/family violence and three warrants for driving while intoxicated; Cheniece Davis, 27, of Lufkin, warrant for theft; and Marquise Jerone Lightsey, 28, of Lufkin, warrants for theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance, failure to yield while turning left and driving with an invalid license.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Martin Ramirez Jr., age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for speeding and no insurance; Kelli Renee Pettey, 30, of Lufkin, warrant for DWI; and Francisco Alberto Segura Perez, 24, of Diboll, warrants for no insurance, no driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia and turning right on red signal.
The Texas Department of Public Safety made two arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Samantha Deon Hoover, 32, of Zavalla, possession of a controlled substance; and Thomas Earl Smith, 49, of Huntington, possession of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Jail housed 196 inmates as 4:45 p.m. Sunday.
