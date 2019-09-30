Neither the Lufkin Police Department nor the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office released incident reports on Sunday.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Cody Mangum, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for assault by threat and possession of drug paraphernalia; Jimmie Hamilton Jr., 48, of Trinity, warrants for parole violation, failure to drive in a single lane, theft, running a red light, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to use turn signal; Jessica Lee Bailey, age unavailable, of Lufkin, two warrants for no insurance and one warrant for displaying expired license plates; Tarus Lavan Roberts, 50, of Lufkin, criminal trespass and a warrant for public intoxication; and Tristan Keon Ballard, 33, of Lufkin, two warrants for no insurance, one warrant for theft and one warrant for no driver’s license.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Modesto Orozco, age unavailable, of Corrigan, Sunday on charges for no driver’s license and an open container.
The Texas Department of Public Safety made two arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Wesley Lavoy Wooten Jr., 24, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated and a warrant for no driver’s license; and Jimmy Joe Saenz, 39, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Jail housed 207 inmates as 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
