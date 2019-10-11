Someone said their granddaughter had an unauthorized party in the 700 block of FM 2108 while they were away on Wednesday and that someone stole a firearm from the home.
A deputy issued a criminal trespass warning to one of two neighbors that have a history of anger toward each another Wednesday; they were having a dispute over a dog that was recently found dead.
Someone pried open the front door of a home in the 8100 block of state Highway 103 west and took items Wednesday.
Someone stole yard tools from an open garage in the 1200 block of Spring Lake Drive Wednesday.
A thief entered a home in the 100 block of FM 2497 and stole multiple boxes of items Wednesday.
A thief stole sunglasses and cologne from a truck in the 2300 block of Paul Avenue on Wednesday.
A thief stole belts, watches and backpacks from a home in the 1600 block of East Denman Avenue on Wednesday.
Someone damaged a mailbox in the 200 block of Kiwanis Park on Wednesday.
A woman said a cashier shortchanged her in the 1100 block of South Timberland Drive on Wednesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Alfonso Palacios, 36, of Lufkin, traffic violations; Brittany Evon Dixon, 28, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for three counts of public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia; Edwardo Reyes, 53, of Lufkin, warrant for public intoxication; Travis Lilley, 30, of Lufkin, criminal mischief; Shannon Marie Creevey, 31, of Lufkin, warrants for aggravated assault, injury to a child; and Thomas Anthony Mayhew, 49, of Lufkin, warrant for injury to a child/elderly/disabled person.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Bryan Keith Duggan Jr., 25, of Zavalla, warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest with weapon and unauthorized use of vehicle; Janell Lee Brown, 38, of Onalaska, warrant for aggravated sexual assault; Victor Allen Parker Jr., 31, of San Augustine, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; Suzanne Elizabeth Gaskey, 49, of Lufkin, public intoxication; and Clifton Shane Kennedy, age unavailable, of Zavalla, warrant for assault/family violence.
The Diboll Police Department made two arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Sergio Alajandro Huitron, age unavailable, of Diboll, warrants for three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, assault/family violence and traffic violations; and Skylar Lee Foss, age unavailable, of Lufkin, three counts of duty on striking unattended vehicle.
The Huntington Police Department arrested Jerry Dewayne Brown, 47, of Huntington, warrant for contempt of court-disobedience of court order.
The Angelina County Jail housed 203 inmates as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.