Someone burglarized three vehicles and stole stereos at a mechanic shop in the 2100 block of East Denman Avenue over the weekend.
Someone pulled the electric meter from a business in the 2100 block of North John Redditt Drive over the weekend.
Someone threw a cinderblock through the back window of a vehicle in the 400 block of Timberland Drive Monday.
A man assaulted his girlfriend Monday.
Someone stole a firearm in the 200 block of Iron Wood.
Deputies responded to an assault in the 400 block of Shaw Street Monday.
A deputy responded to an assault in the 300 block of St. Clair Monday. The suspect in the assault left prior to the deputy arriving.
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Israel Ortega Garcia, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Brandon Lee Gardner, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations; and Toni Michelle Pierce, age unavailable, of Jacksonville, warrants for assault, public intoxication and traffic violations.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made six arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: JC Evans Sandoval, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for consumption of alcohol by a minor and driving while license invalid; Jonathan Christian Burke, 28, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance and warrants for public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia; Paula Sue Davis, 36, of Center, warrants for driving while intoxicated; Terry Lynn Latham, 18, of Lufkin, warrant for assault/family violence; William Issac Colquitt, 48, of Lufkin, warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; and Abra Nancy Nicol, 30, of Lufkin, warrants for two counts of criminal trespass.
The Hudson ISD Police Department made two arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: James Dillon English, 28, of Lufkin, warrants for improper relationship between educator/student and indecency with a child; and Lesa Langley, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for injury to a child.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Jeffery Duane Byerly, 48, of Lufkin, on charges of possession of a controlled substance and wrong/fictitious/altered/obscured vehicle registration and warrants for traffic violations.
The Angelina County Jail housed 221 inmates as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.