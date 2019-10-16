A man was scammed out of $11,000 for a camper he thought he was buying from a woman in Iowa, who had posted it for sale on Facebook. The man did a wire transfer and expected the camper to be delivered. It has yet to arrive, and he said he’s getting the runaround from the supposed delivery company.
Someone stole a video game from a home in the 1800 block of Sayers Street Tuesday.
Someone stole a trailer from the home in the 200 block of Sybil Drive Monday.
Someone keyed a vehicle in the 300 block of South Medford Drive Monday.
Someone stole a sweatshirt, a speaker and medication from an unlocked vehicle in the 300 block of Leon Street Monday.
Deputies spoke with someone about an eviction on Monday. While they spoke, the deputy learned of a criminal offense that occurred and forwarded the case to investigations.
Someone shot a cat in the leg in the 3500 block of FM 2109 Monday.
A dog bit a man in the 6900 block of FM 2497 Monday.
A man stole a bike in the 900 block of state Highway 147 before paying for it on Monday.
Someone stole a woman’s clothes on Highway 147 Monday.
Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 3500 block of Homer Alto Road Monday and learned of another possible offense.
A deputy responded to a verbal disturbance in the 300 block of Floyd Drive Monday.
Someone stole items from the 200 block of Winston 8 Ranch Road Sunday.
Three to four pitbulls acted aggressive around a man in the 100 block of Deer Lane on Sunday. The man said one of the dogs attempted to bite him.
A dog bit someone in the 300 block of FM 2680 Saturday.
Someone reported an assault in the 500 block of Craft Fenley Saturday.
A man reported fraudulent charges on his credit card last Friday.
Someone placed trash on a man’s property last Friday.
Someone stole a large air compressor and tools from the 300 block of Winston 8 Ranch Road last Friday.
Someone found another person’s personal identification in the 3400 block of Harley Golden Road last Friday.
A man said he received a bad wire transfer that resulted in the theft of his ATV last Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Jerome Scott, 23, of Lufkin, failure to maintain financial responsibility; Evelyn Louise Hamilton, 42, of Lufkin, warrant for driving while license invalid; Kaula Marie Smith, 27, of Lufkin, criminal trespass; Reginald Buard Jones, 56, of Lufkin, warrants for public intoxication and a parole violation; and Roy Smith, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for assault/family violence.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made seven arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Jake Ramsey Byrum, 32, of Lufkin, warrants for two counts of theft, two counts of public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia; Matthew Randall Dixon, 24, of Lufkin, warrant for a parole violation; Ricardo Venegas, 27, of Austin, warrant for driving while intoxicated; Samantha Nikole Stanley, 22, of Pollok, warrant for invasive visual recording; Greg Allen Moore, 61, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Kalin Lynde Brister, 39, of Lufkin, warrants for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and traffic violations; and Lera Shirline Reese, 40, of Diboll, warrants for engaging in organized criminal activity and prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Dante Estevan Garcia, 20, of Diboll, driving while intoxicated with open container.
The Angelina County Jail housed 203 inmates as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
