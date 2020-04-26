LDN Police Reports

Lufkin police arrested Louis C. Skinner, 39, of Lufkin, after he allegedly took his roommate’s blue 2007 Chrysler Sebring LX four-door sedan without permission around 11 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Lotus Lane, according to a police report. Skinner also was charged with criminal mischief and had warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to drive in a single lane.

———

A woman found a small plastic baggie filled with unknown white powder in the parking lot of a city park in the 900 block of Old Moffett Road around 11 a.m. Friday.

———

A scammer gave a victim in the 800 block of Traylor Street fake checks to cash.

———

Police issued a citation to Nikki Robinson, 25, of Hudson, after she allegedly tried to steal six shirts, a pair of shorts and a pair of shoes, with a total value of $59, from a business in the 2500 block of Daniel McCall Drive around 6:15 p.m. Friday, according to a police report.

———

A motorist displayed a pistol during a road rage incident in the 2200 block of South First Street around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

———

Someone broke into a house in the 100 block of Loop Lane and stole a Springfield 1911 Series handgun valued at $950 and $80 worth of ammunition around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

———

The Lufkin Police Department arrested Tracey Lee Colquitt, 44, of Lufkin, on a charge of criminal trespass and on warrants for three counts of no driver's license, speeding, two counts of expired license plates, four counts of theft of less than $20 and eight counts of possession of drug paraphernalia;

———

The Diboll Police Department arrested Don Herman Botley Jr., 25, of Diboll, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal trespass.

———

The Precinct 1 Constable arrested Derrick Dewinn Allen, age unavailable, of Diboll, on a charge of driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.

———

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Chelsea Layne Bridwell, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

———

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jennifer Isabel Mireless, 27, of Lufkin, on a warrant for failure to stop or return to an accident causing death.

———

The Angelina County Jail housed 193 inmates as of 4:25 p.m. Saturday.

We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.

