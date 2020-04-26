Lufkin police arrested Louis C. Skinner, 39, of Lufkin, after he allegedly took his roommate’s blue 2007 Chrysler Sebring LX four-door sedan without permission around 11 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Lotus Lane, according to a police report. Skinner also was charged with criminal mischief and had warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to drive in a single lane.
———
A woman found a small plastic baggie filled with unknown white powder in the parking lot of a city park in the 900 block of Old Moffett Road around 11 a.m. Friday.
———
A scammer gave a victim in the 800 block of Traylor Street fake checks to cash.
———
Police issued a citation to Nikki Robinson, 25, of Hudson, after she allegedly tried to steal six shirts, a pair of shorts and a pair of shoes, with a total value of $59, from a business in the 2500 block of Daniel McCall Drive around 6:15 p.m. Friday, according to a police report.
———
A motorist displayed a pistol during a road rage incident in the 2200 block of South First Street around 6:30 p.m. Friday.
———
Someone broke into a house in the 100 block of Loop Lane and stole a Springfield 1911 Series handgun valued at $950 and $80 worth of ammunition around 10:30 p.m. Friday.
———
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Tracey Lee Colquitt, 44, of Lufkin, on a charge of criminal trespass and on warrants for three counts of no driver's license, speeding, two counts of expired license plates, four counts of theft of less than $20 and eight counts of possession of drug paraphernalia;
———
The Diboll Police Department arrested Don Herman Botley Jr., 25, of Diboll, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal trespass.
———
The Precinct 1 Constable arrested Derrick Dewinn Allen, age unavailable, of Diboll, on a charge of driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.
———
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Chelsea Layne Bridwell, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
———
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jennifer Isabel Mireless, 27, of Lufkin, on a warrant for failure to stop or return to an accident causing death.
———
The Angelina County Jail housed 193 inmates as of 4:25 p.m. Saturday.
