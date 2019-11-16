Someone opened a package and stole the content from the 600 block of Earnest Landrum Road on Thursday.
Someone broke into trailer houses and stripped copper wire out of them in the 700 block of FM 1194 Thursday. Antique lamps also were stolen.
Someone used another person’s driver’s license number Thursday.
Someone reported credit card abuse Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department made nine arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: April Garcia, 40, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations; Crystal Jeanell Simmons, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for harassment; Ronald J. Duhon Jr., age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault/family violence and a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia; Ruby R. Hardee, 39, of Lufkin, warrant for theft of firearm and traffic violations; Levi Lyndell Duncan, 35, of Zavalla, warrants for theft and driving while license invalid; Larry Wayne Price II, 35, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Jarrod Anthony Rosario, 33, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Jake Ramsey Byrum, 32, of Lufkin, warrants for two counts of theft, two counts of public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia; and Brittney Dawn Havard, 31, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Clifton Shane Kennedy, 42, of Zavalla, warrant for assault/family violence; Grady Brown, 48, of Lufkin, warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; John Calvin Whitmore, 37, of Lufkin, warrant for unlawful possession of firearm by felon; Peyton Parks Carroll, 30, of Huntington, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; and Eloy Robles, 40, of Tyler, warrant for driving while intoxicated.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Wesley Wayne Grimes, 29, of Zavalla, traffic violations.
The Huntington Police Department arrested Coraleneyvette Eagleson Cabrera, 28, of Huntington, warrant for forgery of financial instrument.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Marie Lynn Worry, 26, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Jail housed 190 inmates as of 4 p.m. Friday.
