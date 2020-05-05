A woman in the 100 block of FM 2497 reported someone she recently evicted keeps coming into her residence through a bedroom window and stealing food from the kitchen.
Shequann Flemons, 19, was arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and two counts of possession of marijuana after a deputy patrolling near Paul Avenue and Broaddus Street noticed a vehicle failing to signal while making an erratic lane change.
Candice Jean Hudspeath, 48, was arrested for criminal trespass after deputies responded to a verbal disturbance between a couple in the 3200 block of Fuller Springs Drive.
Jasmine Lanelle Smith, 29, was arrested on warrants of criminal trespass, expired driver's license, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication, after a deputy responded to a call of suspicious activity in the 5400 block of FM 843.
A woman in the 400 block of John Kolb Road reported someone trespassed and illegally dumped waste on her property.
Someone in the 700 block of Edgewood Circle said a person they knew came to their residence, started beating on the windows and punched through the glass front door.
A woman in the 900 block of FM 842 reported someone stole her four-wheeler from her property while she was gone.
A man near U.S. Highway 69 south reported someone cut his fence and stole a wench and tool box from his truck.
The Angelina County Sheriff's Office made two arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges include: Gregory Dewayne Christopher, age unavailable, on a warrant for injury to a child/elderly/disabled person; and Jerriet Larod Swint, age unavailable, on warrants for two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of abandoning or endangering a child/criminal negligence.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Kendra Danielle Smith, 28, for fleeing a police officer, resisting arrest/search/transport, failure to maintain financial responsibility, possession of drug paraphernalia and on warrants for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
The Angelina County Jail housed 196 inmates as of 4 p.m. Monday.
