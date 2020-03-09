The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports on Sunday.
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Joshua Steven Hambrick, 29, of Lufkin, theft and warrants for four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and no light on bicycle at night; Angela Kay Ferguson, age unavailable, of Lufkin, theft; Dwight Daniel Gipson II, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for illegal burning, accident involving damage to vehicle and traffic violations; and Jerrcorri Jomon Henry, age unavailable, of Garland, resisting arrest and warrants for traffic violations.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made nine arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Aaron Scott Dewberry, 46, of Huntington, evading arrest, resisting arrest and warrants for manufacture/delivery of a controlled susbtance, tampering evidence and traffic violations; Nick Lowery, age unavailable, of Lufkin, no driver’s license and warrants for traffic violations; Cassandra Starr Okeefe, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations; Edgar Gordon Mathews, age unavailable, of Diboll, assault by threat; Mary Elizabeth Brewer, 45, of Nacogdoches, warrant for possession of stolen property; Billy Jack Cook Jr., 31, of Pollok, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; Michael Sylvanus Deckard, 51, of Lufkin, assault and failure to comply with sex offender requirements; Tiffany Rae Brown, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled susbtance and possession of drug paraphernalia; and Devin D. Rash, age unavailable, of Pollok, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Kenneth Charles Bell Jr., age unavailable, of Lufkin, on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
The Angelina County Jail housed 246 inmates as of 4 p.m. Sunday.
