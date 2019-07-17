LDN Police Reports

Someone reported a man was filling a bag at a store in the 5600 block of U.S. Highway 59 north and ran when confronted Monday.

A woman in the 600 block of Westwood Loop said a stray dog tears up her trash and brings her neighbor’s property onto her yard Monday.

A woman in the 200 block of Abert Road said her neighbor’s animals keep getting in her yard Monday.

Someone cut the lock to the back gate of a shop in the 5400 block of state Highway 103 east Monday.

Someone stole steel and chainsaws in the 100 block of Horton Glenn Monday.

Someone stole a handgun from a vehicle during a car wash in the 300 block of South Timberland Drive.

A man reported three unauthorized charges on his debit card.

A man in the 500 block of South John Redditt Drive reported money stolen from his room.

A man stole a DVD from Walmart Sunday evening.

A woman said she was verbally harassed Monday.

A woman in the 1200 block of Ellen Trout Drive said her wallet was stolen from her vehicle Tuesday.

A man said his truck was stolen from a restaurant parking lot in the 2100 block of South First Street Monday.

The Lufkin Police Department made seven arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Curtis Ray Tims, 57, of Lufkin, terroristic threat interrupting public place; Matthew James Allsbrooks, 29, of Corrigan, warrants for assault/family violence–impeding breath/circulation and traffic violations; Fernando Carrillo, 48, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Chester Benjamin, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for no driver’s license; Clifford Delmar Wyer, 61, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance, failure to maintain financial responsibility and a warrant for running a stop sign; Tyler Lee Williamson, 25, of Lufkin, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for possession of a controlled substance; and Christopher Charles Hunt, 22, of Diboll, assault/family violence and a warrant for speeding.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made seven arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Joseph Tyler Perser, 24, of Nashville, Arkansas, warrant for burglary of habitation; David Roger Harrell, 61, of Pollok, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering/fabricating physical evidence; David Aguirre Rodriguez, 64, hometown unavailable, criminal trespass; Joey Palacio, 37, of Lufkin, reckless driving; John Price Glover II, 27, of Shreveport, Louisiana, warrant for driving while intoxicated; Billy Ray Willis, 22, of Lufkin, warrant for driving while intoxicated; and Trevor Marquis Flemon, 26, of Nacogdoches, warrant for burglary of habitation.

The Texas Department of Public Safety made five arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: James Hulen Hector Jr., 34, of Huntington, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and a parole violation; Chris Dwayne Wesley, 51, of Lufkin, warrant for unlawful possession of firearm by felon; Jerome Denaze Rogers Jr., age unavailable, of Huntington, warrant for insurance fraud; Stephanie Michelle Kennedy, 38, of Corrigan, possession of a controlled substance; and Stephen Anthony Pierce, 33, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

The Angelina County Jail housed 221 inmates as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

