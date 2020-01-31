Lufkin police responded to the 1100 block of Herman Street for a shots-fired call Wednesday night. Multiple citizens reported roughly 15 to 20 shots fired, according to a police report. No injuries were reported.
Officers responded to the same home Wednesday morning for a shots-fired call. A witness reported seeing a black male in a green SUV with a mismatched red hatch shoot at the home before fleeing on Feagin Drive toward South John Redditt Drive, the report stated. No injuries were reported in that incident, either.
The shootings appear to be an ongoing issue between a man who lives at the home on Herman Street and a known suspect, according to police.
Someone stole a laptop from a business in the 2300 block of Atkinson Drive overnight Wednesday.
Someone pulled an electric meter from a business in the 1600 block of Atkinson Drive Wednesday morning.
A man cashed forged checks earlier this month.
Someone stole electronics from Target Wednesday afternoon.
Someone damaged a vehicle in the 2500 block of South John Redditt Drive.
A man assaulted his girlfriend Wednesday night.
A man saw a white truck stuck in a ditch across from his driveway in the 200 block of Hughes Road and noticed his mailbox on the ground Wednesday morning.
Someone shot a dog in the 1700 block of Marshal Ivy Road Wednesday afternoon.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Jessie Austin Lee, age unavailable, of Bronson, on warrants for theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: April Ochoa, 40, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for public intoxication and traffic violations; Amos Lewis Kiel, 33, of Lufkin, warrants for theft and evading arrest with a vehicle; and Glen Allen Wleczyk Jr., 27, of Lufkin, warrants for hindering secured creditors and burglary of a habitation.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Harvey Kent Weeks, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on a warrant for driving while intoxicated.
Angelina County Adult Probation made three arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Stedman Alvaro Edwards, 29, of Lufkin, warrants for three counts of possession of a controlled substance; Iram Chacon, 34, of Diboll, warrants for theft by check, bail jumping and failure to appear; and Javoski Williams, 18, of Lufkin, unlawfully carrying a weapon in a prohibited place.
The Angelina County Jail housed 226 inmates as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
