A woman complained to Animal Control Thursday about a dog and puppies at her residence in the 100 block of Doyles Road. She said the dogs won’t stay at their owner’s house and she is concerned that her horse will step on the puppies.
A man offered to give someone a ride home Wednesday night but started having car trouble shortly after they departed. When he got out to check the problem on FM 2021, the passenger got into the driver’s seat and drove away. The vehicle was recovered abandoned in the roadway in the 900 block of Durant Road Thursday morning and a wrecker service picked it up after attempts to contact the owner proved unsuccessful. The owner doesn’t wish to press charges.
A woman said she was holding her dog to prevent it from being attacked by her neighbor’s two dogs when the neighbor’s dogs jumped up and bit her dog, breaking two ribs, in the 2100 block of Durant Road Thursday. A deputy spoke to the dogs’ owner regarding quarantine and the case has been forwarded to Animal Control.
A female passenger got out of the vehicle and ran down the street during a traffic stop in the 200 block of Marshall Road Thursday night. Other units arrived but they were unable to locate her.
A woman on Thursday requested a criminal trespass warrant be issued to a man she said had made terroristic threats to her and her husband. When an Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputy made contact with the man to issue him the warrant, the man requested that a criminal trespass warrant be issued to the woman, as well.
Renters at a property in the 1900 block of Old Mill Road took items valued between $100 and $750 from the residence without permission sometime between Sunday and Friday, according to a Lufkin police report.
Someone stole an $80 pair of jeans from a business in the 2500 block of South First Street around 4 p.m. Friday.
Someone caused damaged in the amount of $500 to $1,500 to a Chevrolet Tahoe parked in the 4600 block of South Medford Drive around 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Someone stole property valued between $100 and $750 in the 1100 block of Mantooth Avenue sometime between Wednesday afternoon and Friday night.
Someone stole an Xbox 360, cords and controller valued at $120 from a residence in the 600 block of Franklin Street sometime between Wednesday and Saturday.
Someone assaulted a family member around 1 p.m. Friday.
A man assaulted his brother around 2 a.m. Saturday.
The Lufkin Police Department made nine arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Lane Micheal Sones, 19, of Huntington, warrants for burglary of a building; Tyrone Fitzgerald Menefee, 45, of Lufkin, assault causing bodily injury; Quindaysha Kirksey, 20, of Lufkin, warrants for no insurance, no driver’s license, speeding and eight warrants for failure to appear; Christopher Charles Hunt, 22, of Diboll, warrants for running a stop sign and possession of drug paraphernalia; Javier C. Reyna, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Kenneth Daniel Smith, 49, of Conroe, four warrants for public intoxication; Omar Roque, age unavailable, of Lufkin, deadly conduct; Patrick Arnold Flores, 20, of Zavalla, assault/family violence causing bodily injury; and James Oppenhammer, 50, of Houston, failure to identify/give false information and a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made eight arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Joshua Jacorey Fields, 22, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for burglary of a building and theft of wire/cable valued at less than $20,000; Roger Allen Whinery, 25, of Huntington, warrant for indecency/sexual contact with a child; Henry Raymond, 45, hometown unavailable, warrant for theft of property; Jennifer Isabel Mireles, 26, of Lufkin, warrant for accident involving injury/death; Patrick James Cosby, 34, of Pueblo West, Colorado, warrants for online solicitation of a minor and sexual assault of a child; Bradley Adam Bonds, 31, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated; JC Evans Sandoval, 22, warrants for no driver’s license, no insurance and assault/family violence causing bodily injury; and Elijah Modisette Gilliland, 37, of Lufkin, warrant for DWI.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Kandis Danielle Allen, 27, of Huntington, late Friday on warrants for no insurance, no driver’s license, driving with an open container and driving while license invalid.
The Angelina County Jail housed 229 inmates as of noon Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.