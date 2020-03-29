Someone stole a $40 Houston Astros jersey from Walmart around 6 p.m. Friday.
Someone damaged the tires on a beige 2015 Hyundai Sonata and a Chevrolet pickup, causing a combined $700 in damages, at a residence in the 200 block of Shirley Lane overnight Thursday.
Someone found a password-protected Samsung cellphone in the 800 block of Chestnut Street Friday morning and turned it in at the Lufkin Police Department.
Someone stole a Stihl climbing saw with a 14-inch bar valued at $703 from a silver 2013 Chevrolet 3500 pickup in the 1500 block of Wildbriar Drive overnight Thursday.
A woman tried to steal $73 worth of merchandise from Walmart around noon Friday. Another woman tried to steal $87 worth of merchandise from Walmart around 5 p.m. the same day.
Someone made a call to Lufkin police to report a drunk driver, resulting in his arrest in the 400 block of North Timberland Drive around 10:30 p.m. Friday.
Police issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia to a man in possession of a a green leafy substance after a welfare concern check in the 1300 block of South Chestnut Street around 11 p.m. Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Marco Antonio Castillo, 18, of Lufkin, theft of a firearm; Francisco Javier Nolasco, 29, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated; and Corwin Alvione Johnson, 43, of Lufkin, warrant for criminal nonsupport.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Timothy Wendell Goad, 28, of Lufkin, assault of a family or household member with a previous conviction, evading arrest or detention, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and a warrant for assault/family violence; Justin Wayne Mitchamore, 31, of Lufkin, warrants for the possession of marijuana, no driver’s license, no vehicle registration, no insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia; Jeremy Dade Johnson, 42, of Pollok, warrant for criminal nonsupport; and Jennifer Isabel Mireles, 27, of Lufkin, warrant for failure to stop or return to an accident causing a death.
The Angelina County Jail housed 198 inmates as of 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
