William Plunk, 49, was arrested by Lufkin Police officers after he attempted to flee when they discovered he had methamphetamine.
Someone used a baseball bat to break out the windshields on two vehicles in the 3200 block of FM 2251.
An Animal Control Officer was unable to make contact with anyone about the condition of four dog in the 600 block of Philips Road.
A woman in the 200 block of Hutch Hopson Road reported a fraudulent charge on her credit card.
A man repeatedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend on the 100 block of Nerren Park Road.
A woman took a dog in the 1700 block of FM 1194. That woman later showed up for her belongings.
Someone wishes to pursue charges after being assaulted in the 300 block of Evergreen Street.
A woman in the 100 block of Miranda Lane is missing her firearm and money.
Someone threatened a man they knew in the 100 block of Massingill Road.
A man threatened a woman in the 5500 block of First Street.
Someone burglarized a storage building in the 200 block of Whitehouse Drive.
A man and woman reported mutual assaults in the 1200 block of Denman Avenue.
Someone threatened a man in the 4600 block of Medford Drive.
Someone assaulted a woman in the 200 block of Kirksey Drive.
The Lufkin Police Department made 10 arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Blake Quinton Edwards, 24, of Lufkin, on warrants for theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of driving while intoxicated; Chirstopher Nathan Howell, 27, of Diboll, on warrant for illegal dumping and on view for theft and criminal trespassing; Cyrus Bass III, 37, of Lufkin, on warrants for theft and possession of drug paraphernalia; Claudia Jasso, 41, of Nacogdoches, on warrants for public intoxication, criminal nonsupport, failure to identify fugitive intent and giving false information; Terry Lorenzo Brooks, 35, of Lufkin on warrants for no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and possession of drug paraphernalia; Larry Arnold, 50, of Katy, on a warrant for credit or debit card abuse; Shannon Deann Powell, 32, of Katy, on warrants for property theft and failure to appear on the property theft charge and on view for the possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, unauthorized use of a vehicle and the possession of a controlled substance; Joshua Steven Hambrick, 29, of Diboll, on four warrants for the possession of drug paraphernalia and no light on a bicycle at night; Dariana Leos Tremillo, age unavailable, of Lufkin, for failure to control speed and no driver’s license.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Cody Edwin Walker, 26, of Etoile, on warrants for public intoxication and engageing in organized criminal activity; Timmy Lee Francis, 49, of Lufkin, on a warrant for burglary of a building and on view for disregarding a stop sign and no drivers license; Aaron James McEntire, 86, of Huntington, on three warrants for assault family violence by impeding the person’s breath.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Michael Darren Pinner, 55, of Lufkin, on warrants for commitment and possession of a controlled substance.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Arthur Russsell Records, 63, of Deer Park, for the possession of marijuana.
The Angelina County Jail housed 204 inmates as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
