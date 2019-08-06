A woman said her three dogs were barking at a cat in her backyard in the 800 block of Edgewood Circle last Friday when her neighbor shot one of the dogs with a BB gun. A deputy spoke to the neighbor, who said the woman’s dogs bark day and night.
Someone stole several guns, a television, two vehicles and a winch with keys and titles from a home in the 2200 block of Frazier Road.
A man in the 1400 block of Stubblefield Drive said his firearm was either missing or stolen Sunday.
Someone dumped a black trash bag of rotten meat on a man’s property in the 200 block of Lone Star Road Sunday.
A man in the 100 block of Arizona said he noticed his push mower missing Sunday. He found it in the back of a pickup in the neighborhood. The owner of the truck said the mower was given to him a couple days ago due to it not working properly. The mower was returned to its owner.
A woman in the 100 block of Ridgewood reported a possible theft of her wallet Sunday.
A man said he found a firearm on the shoulder of the road at U.S. 69 Highway south and Carrell Road on Sunday.
A woman said someone attempted to use her credit card Saturday.
A man found an ATM machine lying on the ground with parts of the machine scattered around on FM 842 Saturday.
A man in the 100 block of Kenner Road said his landlord and former tenants came to his home and his belongings Saturday.
Someone reported a possible scam Saturday.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a sexual assault.
A woman in the 4800 block of Kingston Road said someone stole her generator from her storage shed Saturday.
A man reported fraudulent charges on his bank account Saturday.
A man said his trailer and ramps are missing from his daughter’s front yard where he had parked it last Friday.
Someone broke the driver’s door window of a vehicle in the 4500 block of Ellen Trout Drive Sunday.
Someone assaulted a man with a pipe following a verbal disturbance in the 2300 block of Atkinson Drive Sunday.
Someone used a woman’s debit card Sunday.
Someone dumped furniture illegally in the 2200 block of Whitehead Road last Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made 10 arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Jose Vasquez, age unavailable, of Lufkin, evading arrest with a vehicle and a warrant for dog at large; John Stephen Laws, 43, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Demond Jerrell Hulett, 38, of Lufkin, evading arrest with a vehicle; Carlos Alberto Yam, 18, of Lufkin, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia; Maximiliano Santoyo Jr., age unavailable, hometown unavailable, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia; Brandon Dewayne Strong, 37, of Arlington, assault; Jamin Stovall, 31, of Lufkin, warrant for obstruction or retaliation and traffic violations; Edwardo Reyes, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for 11 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, seven counts of public intoxication, disorderly conduct and failure to appear; Matthew James Murray, 20, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance; Ramon Jermaine Brooks, 41, of Lufkin, displaying expired license plates; and Katlynn Kennedy, 17, of Diboll, warrant for assault/family violence.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made six arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Barbara Denise Marz, 48, of Lufkin, warrant for driving while intoxicated; Connie Michele Allen, 49, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Billy Joe Dunsford, 25, of Etoile, warrant for a parole violation/burglary of habitation; Joshua Randall Evans, 32, of Lufkin, warrants for violating promise to appear and traffic violations; Jesus Hernandez, age unavailable, of Diboll, warrants for traffic violations; and Christopher Michael Monroe, 46, of Lufkin, warrants for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance (analogue) and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.
The Texas Department of Public Safety made four arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Kwame Diaquam Chavis, 25, of Diboll, warrant for forgery of a financial instrument; Jezreel Djuan Mark, 42, of Woodville, unlawful possession of firearm by felon; Daniel Wesley Torres, 39, of Buna, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and a warrant for a federal hold; and Breanne Guzman, 34, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of dangerous drug, possession of marijuana, failure to identify and a warrant for a parole violation.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Aaron Parry Rorick, 37, of Huntington, on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Jail housed 226 inmates as of 4 p.m. Monday.
