Someone pulled the electric meter at Mom’s Diner Wednesday. The back door also was open, but nothing appeared to be missing.
A known person took a television from a woman in the 3700 block of state Highway 103 west Wednesday.
Someone stole two ATVs and a trailer from a home in the 1600 block of Harley Golden Road Wednesday.
A deputy spoke to someone regarding possible harassment Wednesday.
Known persons caused extensive damage to rental property in the 500 block of Leisure Lane.
Someone stole a generator from the parking lot of City Motors Wednesday.
Someone pulled an electric meter and stole $2 in change from a building in the 700 block of Ellis Avenue Wednesday.
Someone stole a security camera from a hardware store in the 3000 block of South John Redditt Drive Wednesday. The camera was merchandise, not a part of the store’s security system.
The Lufkin Police Department made 11 arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Tyler Jamar Lopez, 19, of Lufkin, engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest; Aaron Todd Davis, 35, of Lufkin, forgery of financial instrument; Armani Motel Moore, 18, of Lufkin, engaging in organized criminal activity, evading arrest and unlawfully carrying a weapon; Davonsea Thomas, 17, of Lufkin, engaging in organized criminal activity, evading arrest with vehicle, unlawfully carrying a weapon and a warrant for aggravated robbery; Daniel Castaneda, 27, of Garland, warrant for driving while intoxicated; Danny Cook, 25, of Deridder, Louisiana, warrants for traffic violations; Alexandro Marines, 33, of Lufkin, warrants for two counts of theft, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and open container — driver; Michael Laray Henry, 34, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance and assault/family violence; Willie Gene Paul Jr., age unavailable, of Lufkin, criminal trespass; Dornest Spikes Jr., 74, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication and warrants for inhumane treatment, livestock running at large, livestock/fowl inadequate fencing and traffic violations; and Hortencia Elias Montoya, age unavailable, of Lufkin, traffic violations.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made six arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Johnathon Scott Smith, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license invalid and warrants for no seatbelt — driver; Erin Nicole Collins, 23, of Lufkin, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license and warrants for traffic violations; Grady Huffman, 25, of Lufkin, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia; Julie Ramos, 25, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia; Shane Phillip Gammons, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; and Guadalupe Torres Jr., age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations.
The Walker County Sheriff’s Office transferred Rodger Adrian Valenzuela, 40, of Lufkin, on warrants for assault/family violence.
The Angelina County Jail housed 225 inmates as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
