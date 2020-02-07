LDN Police Reports

Someone pulled the electric meter at Mom’s Diner Wednesday. The back door also was open, but nothing appeared to be missing.

A known person took a television from a woman in the 3700 block of state Highway 103 west Wednesday.

Someone stole two ATVs and a trailer from a home in the 1600 block of Harley Golden Road Wednesday.

A deputy spoke to someone regarding possible harassment Wednesday.

Known persons caused extensive damage to rental property in the 500 block of Leisure Lane.

Someone stole a generator from the parking lot of City Motors Wednesday.

Someone pulled an electric meter and stole $2 in change from a building in the 700 block of Ellis Avenue Wednesday.

Someone stole a security camera from a hardware store in the 3000 block of South John Redditt Drive Wednesday. The camera was merchandise, not a part of the store’s security system.

The Lufkin Police Department made 11 arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Tyler Jamar Lopez, 19, of Lufkin, engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest; Aaron Todd Davis, 35, of Lufkin, forgery of financial instrument; Armani Motel Moore, 18, of Lufkin, engaging in organized criminal activity, evading arrest and unlawfully carrying a weapon; Davonsea Thomas, 17, of Lufkin, engaging in organized criminal activity, evading arrest with vehicle, unlawfully carrying a weapon and a warrant for aggravated robbery; Daniel Castaneda, 27, of Garland, warrant for driving while intoxicated; Danny Cook, 25, of Deridder, Louisiana, warrants for traffic violations; Alexandro Marines, 33, of Lufkin, warrants for two counts of theft, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and open container — driver; Michael Laray Henry, 34, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance and assault/family violence; Willie Gene Paul Jr., age unavailable, of Lufkin, criminal trespass; Dornest Spikes Jr., 74, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication and warrants for inhumane treatment, livestock running at large, livestock/fowl inadequate fencing and traffic violations; and Hortencia Elias Montoya, age unavailable, of Lufkin, traffic violations.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made six arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Johnathon Scott Smith, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license invalid and warrants for no seatbelt — driver; Erin Nicole Collins, 23, of Lufkin, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license and warrants for traffic violations; Grady Huffman, 25, of Lufkin, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia; Julie Ramos, 25, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia; Shane Phillip Gammons, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; and Guadalupe Torres Jr., age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office transferred Rodger Adrian Valenzuela, 40, of Lufkin, on warrants for assault/family violence.

The Angelina County Jail housed 225 inmates as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.

