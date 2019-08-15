Someone stole two wallets and jewelry from a vehicle broken into in the 200 block of Hemlock Road overnight Tuesday.
A man reported unauthorized charges on his account Tuesday.
Someone rummaged through an unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of Mistywood Circle Tuesday.
A man stole beer and cigarettes from a store in the 1700 block of Deans Way Avenue Tuesday.
A woman said another woman pepper-sprayed her during a disturbance in the 700 block of North Avenue Tuesday.
A woman in the 600 block of South Franklin Street said a family member stole clothes from her Tuesday.
A man requested a criminal trespass warning on someone he knows Tuesday.
A woman said her air conditioner was missing from the front window of her business in the 3400 block of U.S. Highway 69 north Tuesday.
A woman said she received a letter in the mail that she believes is a scam Tuesday.
Someone said somebody he or she knows may have taken his or her vehicle from the 300 block of Smallwood Road Tueday.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Randal D’Tray Shepard, 36, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Martin Ortega Padierna, 54, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated; Brian Lafeyette Brown, 49, of Lufkin, interfering with emergency call and warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and no traffic violations; Skylar Monique Robertson, 22, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to identify and no driver’s license; and Anthony Bernard Frazier Jr., age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for criminal nonsupport.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Kaula Marie Smith, 27, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance and traffic violations; Mercedes Leal, 20, of Lufkin, warrant for fraudulent use/possession of identifying information; and Brittany Leal, 25, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of marijuana in a drug-free zone.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Kanetrell Alamencia Johnson, age unavailable, of Huntsville, on a charge of failure to identify.
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office transferred two inmates late Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Melvin Foster Sawyer Jr., 44, of Lufkin, warrants for criminal mischief, driving while intoxicated, bail jumping and failure to appear and no driver’s license; and Colton Dewayne May, 19, of Huntington, unauthorized use of vehicle.
The Angelina County Jail housed 218 inmates as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
