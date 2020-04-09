Eric David Acevedo, 37, and Primitivo Acevedo Jr., 42, were arrested at the front doors of the Angelina County Jail on charges of public intoxication. Eric also had warrants for assault and open container while Primitivo had warrants for driving while license invalid, expired license plates and no driver’s license.
A woman in the 600 block of Toby Street reported being assaulted and having her vehicle damaged.
Complainants in the 5000 block of U.S. Highway 69 north said someone attempted to kick in the back door of their residence, causing some damage to the door.
Someone in the 1100 block of Billy Clark Road said someone attempted to break into their vehicle.
A woman in the 500 block of Dixon Street reported being harassed by an ex-boyfriend.
Someone in the 3300 block of Lotus Lane reported a PlayStation 4 stolen.
Complainants in the 300 block of McClendon Road reported loud music and disturbances overnight, and deputies observed a vehicle stopped at a convenience store and cited the subject for public intoxication.
Someone in the 2400 block of O’Quinn Road said a dog bit her while she was making a delivery. A deputy made contact with the dog owner and discussed quarantine procedures before forwarding the case to Animal Control.
A man in the 100 block of Oakwood Drive reported money, tools and a wallet stolen from his vehicle where the door appeared to have pry marks.
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges include: Keelan Larue, age unavailable, for possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of weapons; Daryl Jermaine Taylor, age unavailable, for criminal trespassing and theft; Marquise Jerone Lightsey, 28, on warrant for criminal trespassing.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kelly Ann Porter, 44, on warrant for forgery of a financial instrument of an elderly.
The Angelina County Jail housed 183 inmates as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
