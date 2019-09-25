Two dogs ran up to a woman and her puppy in the 900 block of Lone Star Road. The woman said they were not aggressive.
A deputy responded to a call about a woman standing outside with a gun on Townsend Street because there had been boys riding four-wheelers in her yard. No tracks were found around the residence.
A deputy arrested Melinda Gean Farmer, 27, of Lufkin, on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance after responding to a call Monday of someone hitting a dog in a yard on Cowart Street. The deputy found Farmer hiding in a closet, according to a Lufkin police report.
A deputy arrested Mathew Brogan, 25, of Nacogdoches, on two charges of possession of controlled substance and public intoxication on Monday after deputies were sent to the 100 block of Knollwood Street for a report of a man running around the neighborhood beating on doors, according to a police report.
Someone tampered with a home’s breaker box in the 10000 block of state Highway 103 east.
Renters have been coming onto a landlord’s property without permission. The landlord said he has ongoing issues with the renters regarding rent and utilities not being paid.
A deputy told someone to cease communication with a person who complained that the subject was harassing him or her Monday.
The Lufkin Police Department made seven arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Destiny Sinead Cooper, 28, of Lufkin, warrant for assault/family violence; Christopher Michael Brown, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for failure to appear and three counts of assault/family violence; Johnny Dwayne Horton, 48, of Silsbee, warrant for burglary of habitation; Gonzalo Raymundo, age and hometown unavailable, public intoxication; Lacey Lee Holderfield, 31, of Lufkin, warrants for failure to identify, bail jumping/failure to appear and no driver’s license; Edwardo Reyes, 53, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, disorderly conduct and public intoxication; and Gregory Keith Goudeau, 30, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made eight arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Tamesha Leann Johnson, 39, of Diboll, warrants for credit/debit card abuse of elderly; Lacey Raine Jones, 27, of Huntington, warrant for driving while intoxicated; Mark Nichols, age unavailable, of Zavalla, warrant for deadly conduct; Glenn Ledean Smallwood, 32, of Lufkin, warrants for credit/card abuse and a parole violation; Alan Wayne Arrowood, 59, of Lufkin, warrant for driving while intoxicated; and James Davis, 38, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
The Zavalla Police Department made two arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Ronald Morris, 26, of Jacksonville, Tennessee, traffic violations and warrants for contempt of court-disobedience of court order and driving while license invalid; and Nathan Hope, 18, of Zavalla, warrants for dog at large and violating promise to appear.
United States Marshals transferred Justin Edward Keith, 34, of Texarkana, on warrants for fraudulent/use possession of identifying information, theft of property and a federal hold.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Michael Glen Lewis Jr., 26, of Little Rock, Arkansas, on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Jail housed 202 inmates as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
