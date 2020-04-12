LDN Police Reports

Lufkin police arrested Demetria Rayneac Austin, 32, of Lufkin, on a charge of attempting to withdraw money from an account not belonging to her in the 200 block of South Second Street at 5 p.m. Friday.

Lufkin police arrested Miguel Angel Mijares, 50, of Lufkin, on a charge of possession of marijuana after a criminal trespass call in the 800 block of Jordan Avenue at 6:22 p.m. on Friday.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Selena Bobbet Roy, 46, of Huntington,on charges of burglary of habitation and possession of a controlled substance.

The Precinct 1 Constable arrested Rhea Lashun Benjamin, age unavailable, of Austin, on a warrant for property theft by check between $20 and $500.

The Angelina County Jail housed 187 inmates as of 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.

Tags

Recommended for you