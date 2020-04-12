Lufkin police arrested Demetria Rayneac Austin, 32, of Lufkin, on a charge of attempting to withdraw money from an account not belonging to her in the 200 block of South Second Street at 5 p.m. Friday.
Lufkin police arrested Miguel Angel Mijares, 50, of Lufkin, on a charge of possession of marijuana after a criminal trespass call in the 800 block of Jordan Avenue at 6:22 p.m. on Friday.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Selena Bobbet Roy, 46, of Huntington,on charges of burglary of habitation and possession of a controlled substance.
The Precinct 1 Constable arrested Rhea Lashun Benjamin, age unavailable, of Austin, on a warrant for property theft by check between $20 and $500.
The Angelina County Jail housed 187 inmates as of 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.