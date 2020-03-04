A known person in the 800 block of Jim Fenley Road refuses to give his vehicle or return payment to a man who agreed to pay and trade vehicles Monday.
Someone in the 100 block of Sand Drive found their vehicle doors open Monday morning. No items appeared stolen.
A dog destroyed property in the 100 block of Mary Avenue Monday.
A boy ran away from home sometime during the night Monday.
A man’s neighbors in the 400 block of Basham Road discharged firearms earlier in the weekend. The man said it has been an ongoing issue.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported sexual assault of a child.
Someone broke into vehicles in the 200 block of Tom Hampton Road and stole a wallet and a shotgun.
Someone stole a vehicle from a shop in the 5400 block of U.S. Highway 59 north Sunday.
Someone stole an air conditioning window unit and a revolver from a home in the 2000 block of FM 325 Monday.
A woman received a call from someone posing as a law enforcement officer who told her to get gift cards to pay for a charge. She purchased the cards as instructed and was informed it was a scam before she could purchase more.
Deputies responded to the 100 block of Oak Meadows Lane for a disturbance between a couple Monday evening.
A known person assaulted a woman in he 300 block of Lightfoot Road Monday evening.
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: James Arthur Parrott, 52, of Huntington, warrants for traffic violations; Robert Dwayne Cooper, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication; and Mysty Marie Parr, 37, of Lufkin, public intoxication.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Justin Leslie Durham, 33, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; Rural Eugene Vaughn, 41, of Lufkin, warrants for theft, interfering with emergency call, assault/family violence and injury to a child/elderly/disabled person; and Lorenzo Daniel Madera, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for driving while intoxicated.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Duncan Pierre Jones, age unavailable, of Nacogdoches, traffic violations.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Troy Glenn Stotlar, 47, of Zavalla, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest with previous conviction, and warrants for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Paul Leroy Lessard, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance and a warrant for no driver’s license.
The Hudson Police Department made two arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Kodey Lee Humphries, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for not secured by seatbelt; and Justin Ryan Humphries, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for minor in possession of tobacco and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Lufkin ISD Police Department arrested Aileen Michelle Olalde, 19, of Lufkin, resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated.
———
Angelina County Adult Probation made two arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Cole Swain, 22, of Lufkin, warrant for burglary of building; and Tyler Nathaniel Martin, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for driving while intoxicated.
The Angelina County Jail housed 226 inmates as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.