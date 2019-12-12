A scammer called a local man claiming to be his grandson. The scammer said he had been involved in an accident in Florida and needed $8,000 to prevent being in trouble. The man prepared a package to send to the scammer, but UPS intercepted it. The man realized it was a scam after his actual grandson called him and told him he wasn’t in jail.
Someone stole inflatable Christmas decorations from a yard in the 700 block of Markus Avenue on Tuesday.
Someone stole a gun from the 800 block of Rowe Avenue on Tuesday.
A man tried to cash a fake check with a fake ID in the 1800 block of West Frank Avenue on Tuesday.
Someone stole a salvage vehicle from a home in the 200 block of Lee Lane on Tuesday.
Someone stole gasoline from a vehicle in the 2300 block of West Frank Avenue on Monday.
Someone stabbed a vehicle’s tires in the 600 block of Lafayette Street on Tuesday.
Someone assaulted a woman on Tuesday.
Someone stole a trailer from a work site in the 3800 block of state Highway 103 west on Tuesday.
Someone stole a vehicle, tires and tools in the 100 block of Homer Cemetery Road on Tuesday.
Animal control responded to a couple of dogs that were shot, killed and dumped on the side of the road in the 700 block of Bryce Squres Road on Tuesday.
A cat bit a man in the 600 block of Mountain View Road on Tuesday.
Someone stole several items from buildings in the 200 block of Windy Lane on Tuesday.
Someone stole packages from a porch in the 100 block of Danny Reed Road on Tuesday.
A known person damaged three electrical boxes and stole three flood lights in the 2600 block of FM 2021 on Tuesday.
Someone attempted to scam a woman about a DirectTV account she doesn’t have on Tuesday.
A man assaulted a family member on Tuesday.
Someone stole a push mower on Tuesday.
Someone had their computer locked with a screen that advised the victim to call a number to have it fixed. The victim paid the man on the phone and lost contact.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Christian Zacharian Calvin, 34, of Lufkin, warrants for theft, driving while intoxicated and traffic violations; Angela Ann Strange, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Rhonda Wright Humphries, 44, of Lufkin, criminal trespass and warrants for traffic violations; Robert Dwayne Cooper, 54, of Lufkin, failure to identify and warrants for 16 counts of public intoxication, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, theft and failure to identify; and Randy Ryan Reid, age unavailable, of Bedias, public intoxication.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: James Laverne Denmond, 47, of Pollok, warrant for assault of public servant; Jaclyn Lamerl Maddux, 41, of Lufkin, warrants for assault of public servant and continuous violence against the family; and April Ochoa, 40, of Lufkin, evading arrest, traffic violations and warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and traffic violations.
The Angelina County Jail housed 195 inmates as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
