A Walmart employee stole a Nintendo Switch Lite handheld game console valued at $199, Nintendo Switch games valued at $250, an Apple Watch valued at $229, an Apple iPhone 7 valued at $249 and Apple AirPods valued at $1,112 around 2 p.m. Saturday, according to a report from the Lufkin Police Department.
Someone scratched a woman’s black 2014 Kia Optima four-door sedan between 5 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Springwood Circle.
Someone found a Draco AK Pistol around 3 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Charlton Street.
Someone stole miscellaneous food items from Walmart around 3 p.m. Saturday.
A woman stole a $2 bottle of Scrubbing Bubbles Cleaner and a $20 Air Wick air freshener from a store in the 1800 block of West Frank Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Police issued her a summons for theft.
A man was charged with criminal trespass around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Frank Avenue.
The Lufkin Police Department made two arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Lacey Jones, 28, of Montgomery, theft, criminal trespass and resisting arrest, search or transport; and Jerrcorri Jomon Henry, 38, of Garland, possession of less than two ounces of a Schedule II controlled substance, evading arrest/detention, possession of less than a gram of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of four grams or more of a Schedule I controlled substance.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Mark C. Newton, 50, of Zavalla, on Sunday on charges of deadly conduct and disorderly conduct.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Jessica Ann Hamilton, 28, of Diboll, warrants for no insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of manufacture/delivery of a less than one gram of a Schedule I controlled substance in a drug-free zone; and Nicholas Drew Corley, 27, possession of less than one gram of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a Schedule III controlled substance and a warrant for expired license plates.
The Angelina County Jail housed 188 inmates as of 6:15 p.m. Sunday.
