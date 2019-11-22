A man jumped into the bed of his truck after he saw someone he knew taking the vehicle. The truck’s owner regained possession of the vehicle after the driver stopped and ran off.
A couple caused a mutaul disturbance that turned physical. The man left by the time deputies arrived, but the woman wishes to pursue charges.
Someone stole lawn equipment from the back of a truck in state Highway 103 west Wednesday.
Someone took a family member’s cellphone in the 100 block of Quarles Road.
Someone stole a window from a home in the 300 block of Eastwego Road Wednesday.
Someone harassed a woman online Wednesday.
A woman said she cashed her check in Lufkin and it was cashed again in Chicago.
Someone burglarized a truck in the 2300 block of North John Redditt Drive Monday.
Someone assaulted a woman Tuesday night.
Someone stole tools from a truck in the 1000 block of South John Redditt Drive Wednesday.
Someone stole a generator from a construction site in the 1100 block of South John Redditt Drive Wednesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Burt Duron Scruggs, 43, of Lufkin, possession of marijuana, assault/family violence and warrants for traffic violations; Joshua Reid McGaughey, 23, of Zavalla, criminal mischief; and Floyd Gilmore, 55, of Lufkin, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for theft and no driver’s license.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Nathon Dakota Lamar, 18, hometown unavailable, warrants for unauthorized use of vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping and failure to appear; Tryanya Lasha Hamilton, 29, of Lufkin, warrant for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance; and Kimberly Latrice Parker, 32, of Etoile, warrants for evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance and fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Iram Chacon, 34, of Diboll, evading arrest.
The Angelina County Jail housed 189 inmates as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
