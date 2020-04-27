The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports on Saturday.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Patrick Lewis, 37, of Lufkin, on Sunday on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
The Angelina County Jail housed 193 inmates as of 4:45 p.m. Sunday.
