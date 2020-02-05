Deputies responded to a welfare check on a small child playing in the highway in the 4800 block of state Highway 103 east Monday afternoon.
Complainants reported wild hogs in their yards in the 400 block of Brookwood Drive Monday.
Someone reported an assault in the 200 bock of Lola Nerren Road Monday.
A herd of cattle has been on a woman’s property for weeks in the 2000 block of McClure Cemetery Road.
A deputy had an abandoned vehicle with fictitious registration on FM 2021 towed Monday morning.
The Lufkin Police Department made 11 arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Joshua Darrell Ogden, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, outdoor burning ordinance and failure to appear; Juan Pablo Hernandez, age unavailable, of Burke, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia; Lamarius Mitchell, 17, of Houston, burglary of a building; Cory Cardell Pennywell, age unavailable, of Winnfeld, Louisiana, possession of a dangerous drug; Jessie R. Davis Jr., 42, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated; Shamarcus Denzel King, 19, of Houston, burglary of a building; Deandre Simmons, 20, of Houston, burglary of a building; Javonte Meyers-Kearney, 17, of Missouri, burglary of building; Crystal Aliaci Nero, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Francisco Alberto Segura Perez, 24, of Diboll, warrants for sexual assault of a child, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations; and Courtney Nicole Linton, age unavailable, of Groveton, possession of marijuana.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made six arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Christopher Jeremiah Bryan, age unavailable, of Huntington, driving while license invalid; Connie Michelle Edwards, 49, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Steven Lee Donoho, 25, of New Braunfels, violation of protective order; Rhandall Keith Parker, 29, of Huntington, public intoxication; Homer Glenn Hubbard Jr., 59, of Houston, public intoxication; and Brandy Nicole Atkinson, age unavailable, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, theft and violating promise to appear.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Brandon Lee Fields, 28, of Houston, unlawful possession of a firearm.
The Angelina County Jail housed 227 inmates as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.