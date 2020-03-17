A deputy responded to a complaint of loud music on FM 58 Sunday night. A local business there was holding a concert.
Someone in the 100 block of Boulware Road is using a water hose to run septic water into their neighbor’s property.
Someone broke a glass door of a home in the 4200 block of Cheeseland Road Sunday night.
Someone in the 200 block of Caspers Cove shot a dog Sunday.
Someone stole a pistol from a truck on U.S. Highway 69 north Sunday afternoon.
Someone threatened a man over text messages in reference to a child custody dispute Sunday.
Deputies responded to a disturbance between a couple in the 200 block of Westridge Sunday morning.
Two puppies keep coming onto a woman’s property in the 6000 block of Ted Trout Drive and tearing up her trash.
An aggressive dog keeps coming onto a man’s property in the 100 block of Crippin Road.
A dog attacked another dog in the 1300 block of Walker Road Sunday morning.
Someone reported an assault in the 400 block of Rivercrest Road Sunday.
A man harassed a woman and threatened to take her children Sunday.
A woman said she felt threatened Sunday morning when her neighbor came over upset that the mowers were keeping him awake.
A deputy was dispatched to the hospital regarding a gun shot victim Sunday morning.
Deputies responded to the 100 block of Live Oak Lane for a gun shot victim who was taken to a local hospital.
A known person harassed and threatened someone Saturday.
A known person stole a man in the 600 block of Coach Redd Road’s vehicle Saturday.
Deputies dispatched to the 3600 block of state Highway 103 west for a disturbance between a couple Saturday.
A known person kept calling and texting a woman Saturday.
A family member assaulted a woman on U.S. Highway 59 north Saturday morning.
A man cut down his neighbor’s tree in the 200 block of Fredonia Avenue Saturday morning. The man was given a criminal trespass warning.
A man in the 3400 block of FM 2497 pulled a pistol out and pointed it at another man on Friday night. The man was arguing with someone else when the other man walked over and asked them to leave.
A known person continually harassed a woman last Friday.
Someone attempted to steal a recreational vehicle parked in a lot in the 2300 block of North John Redditt last Friday.
A deputy dispatched to the 200 block of Larie Road to speak with someone about their dog that a neighbor shot last Friday.
Someone found a Motorola handheld radio in a ditch in the 300 block of Winston 8 Ranch Road last Friday.
Someone stole medication in the 300 block of Pine Street last Friday.
Someone reported fraudulent activity on a bank account last Friday.
Someone broke into a lake house in the 1600 block of Marions Ferry Road and stole several kitchen utensils last Friday.
Someone stole several items from an unlocked vehicle in the 700 block of Morris Road last Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made nine arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Logan Morrill, age unavailable, of Diboll, warrants for theft and possession of drug paraphernalia; Marquise Jerone Lightsey, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for public intoxication; George Orin Wilcox Jr., 30, of Lufkin, theft and failure to identify; Lynsie Norwood, age unavailable, of Bronson, theft; Valentin Hernandez, age unavailable, of Hemphill, warrants for failure to appear; Autumn Grace Duguay, 18, of Lufkin, failure to identify, resisting arrest, evading arrest with vehicle, harassment of public servant and prohibited substance in a correctional facility; Benjamin Taylor Duguay, 24, of Lufkin, criminal mischief and no driver’s license; Luther Ray Williams, 52, of Amaarillo, warrant for theft; and Alexis R. Jackson, 19, of Lufkin, warrants for theft and fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Caleb Michael Bentley, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on a charge of assault.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Demonta Sam Baker, 27, of Lufkin, on a warrant for failure to identify.
The Angelina County Jail housed 219 inmates as of 4 p.m. Monday.
