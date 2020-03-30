LDN Police Reports

Officers responding to a disorderly conduct call cited a woman for possession of drug paraphernalia after finding she had a tin can of green leafy substance around 8 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Denman Avenue.

Someone broke into a red 1993 Chevrolet pickup in the 200 block of Chambers Street around 7:40 a.m. Saturday.

Someone stole $50 from a vending machine in the 1900 block of South First Street sometime between 1:15 and 8 a.m. Saturday.

Someone stole a Hilti wet/dry vacuum valued at $1,100 and big fans valued at $600 from a building under construction in the 1000 block of Commerce Center Drive around 9 a.m. Saturday.

Someone broke into two Pepsi machines at the Lufkin Mall and stole an unknown amount of cash around 5 p.m. Saturday.

A woman tried to steal $38 worth of Huggies Snug & Dry Diapers from Walmart around 5 p.m. Saturday.

The Lufkin Police Department arrested Quanterius Jawon Dove, 18, of Lufkin, on warrants for criminal trespass, possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a weapon and resisting arrest, search or transport.

The Diboll Police Department arrested Alberto Cantu, 27, of Diboll on a charge of burglary of a habitation.

The Angelina County Jail housed 195 inmates as of 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

We listen to local police and fire departments' scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight.

