Roads were closed on U.S. Highway 69 Tuesday after a vehicle hauling diesel overturned early in the morning.
The initial report on the crash from the Texas Department of Public Safety states the vehicle, a 2014 Volvo truck tractor, was towing two trailers on U.S. 69 when the driver, Miles Auguster, 27, of Lafayette, Louisiana, swerved to attempt to avoid a deer in the road just south of FM 843. This caused the vehicle to overturn and spill an unknown amount of diesel onto the roads.
Auguster was not injured in the crash.
A hazmat team responded to the scene to clean up the diesel. The northbound lanes, turn lane and the inside southbound lane were closed early in the morning following the crash. Hours later, by 6:47 a.m., only the outside northbound lane remained closed. By 11:17 a.m., the scene had been cleared with all lanes open for traffic.
Someone stole electronics from Target.
A man attempted to use a fake $100 bill in the 100 block of South John Redditt Drive Monday.
Someone broke a window in the 1500 block of Williams Street Monday.
A skunk fell into a three-foot hole after someone left the lid off the water meter at the bus barn behind Central schools on Monday.
A couple caused a disturbance in the 100 block of Morrison Avenue during an argument about a damaged vehicle door Monday.
Animal Control received a report of a possible unlicensed breeder Monday.
Someone stole a trailer Monday from the 100 block of Easy Street.
A dog attacked another dog and bit its owner in the 100 block of Ben Dunn Road Monday.
A deputy responded to an abandoned vehicle at Newman Cemetery that was reported stolen.
The Lufkin Police Department made eight arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Jordan Wright, 25, of Diboll, theft and warrants for two counts of theft; Christopher Daniel Holeman, 35, of Diboll, warrants for assault/family violence, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations; Elizabeth Collier, 28, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Ronald Tyrone Murphy Jr., 29, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Jennings Carroll Robertson III, 22, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Damon Ectrick Lakeith Powell, age unavailable, of Lufkin assault/family violence; Jeannie Kay Wilson, 73, of Lufkin, criminal trespass and warrants for traffic violations; and Billy Wayne Dyson, 25, of Lufkin, assault/family violence, resisting arrest and unlawful restraint.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Francisco Alberto Segura Perez, 23, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia; Destiney Tynell Mitchell, 27, of Lufkin, bench warrant; and Greggory William Foster, 20, of Lufkin, warrant for obstructing highway passageway.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Mitchell Brad Rhodes, 37, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Lee Arthur Thomas, 40, of Apple Springs, driving while intoxicated.
The Angelina County Jail housed 185 inmates as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
