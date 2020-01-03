Someone dumped hot coal on their neighbor’s fence in the 200 block of Sun Meadow Wednesday afternoon. The coal burned the fence.
A man stole fishing rods and a reel from Academy Wednesday morning.
A man and woman attempted to steal seven DVDs from Walmart Wednesday afternoon.
Someone stole a purse and wallet from one vehicle and a knife from another vehicle in the 300 block of Burkhalter Hollow Road on Wednesday.
Someone stole money from a wallet in a home in the 1600 block of Walker Road on Wednesday.
Someone collided into a chain link fence at Ryan Chapel Cemetery, which caused a headstone to fall over onto another grave marker.
Someone stole several firearms from one vehicle and a wallet from another in the 600 block of Holubec Road on Wednesday.
Someone brandished a firearm at a man who attempted to retrieve his property after being evicted in the 100 block of Hutch Hopson Road on Wednesday.
Someone stole a firearm from a home in the 4100 block of FM 2251 on Wednesday.
A dog scared a man’s horses in the 200 block of I D Weeks Road on Tuesday.
Someone stole items from a storage unit in the 9500 block of U.S. Highway 69 south on Tuesday.
Someone broke into a home in the 700 block of Holmes Road on Tuesday.
Someone stole a nativity scene from a yard in the 100 block of Westfield Loop on Tuesday.
A man found mail on the ground on Phil Jackson Road and turned it in to the sheriff’s office Tuesday morning.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Lemuel Miguel Roberson, 27, of Lufkin, warrants for interfering with public duties and traffic violations; Micol Lemis Richard, 40, of Houston, warrants for traffic violations; Brandy Richelle Redd, 22, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Demi Hope Fairchild, 19, of Huntington, warrant for unsafe speed; and James Earl Goolsby Jr., 64, of Lufkin, criminal trespass.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Terry Moore, 36, of Nacogdoches, warrants for two counts of possession of a controlled substance; and Robyn Elizabeth Johnson, 36, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of a chemical with intent to manufacture a controlled substance and child endangerment.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Jeremy William Sullivan, age unavailable, of Zavalla, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and operating off-road vehicle (dirt bike) on public roadway.
The Angelina County Jail housed 190 inmates as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
