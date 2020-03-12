Several dogs in the 2100 block of Durant Road came onto a man’s property and one attacked his dog Tuesday morning.
A man in the 11000 block of FM 2021 said on Tuesday that his neighbor’s dog barks all night.
A known person assaulted a woman at her workplace in the 4300 block of state Highway 103 west Tuesday afternoon.
A woman reported her concerns that two small girls were trying to walk a dog that would drag them onto her yard on Lonestar Road as it tried to get to her dogs Tuesday afternoon.
Someone stole a firearm in the 1000 block of Stubblefield Drive Tuesday.
A known person stole money from a woman’s purse Tuesday.
Someone stole the engine from a vehicle in the Rivercrest area after the owner left it at a home there a few months ago.
Deputies responded to a fight on U.S. Highway 69 north Tuesday.
Someone assaulted a man on Pride Road Tuesday night.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Jose Enrique Cuc, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia; Victor Edward Perez, 28, of Diboll, warrants for open container — driver and traffic violations; Timothy Goad, 28, of Lufkin, evading arrest with vehicle, evading arrest and assault/family violence; Michael Joe Sessions, 28, of Lufkin, theft; and Monica Dolores Meyers, 23, of Zavalla, possession of a controlled substance and theft.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made six arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Shaniece Burns, 27, of Erie, Pennsylvania, warrants for possession of marijuana, bail jumping and failure to appear; Cynthia Crawford, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication; James Burrell Robinson II, 27, of Huntington, assault; Joseph Richard Griffith, age unavailable, of Hudson, assault by physical contact; Elijah Modisette Gilliland, 38, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated; and Brandi Lacresha Stuart, 30, of Pollok, warrants for theft, failure to appear and traffic violations.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Michael Lavel Tucker, 34, of Lufkin, on charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving while license invalid.
The Angelina County Constable Precinct 1 arrested Dustye Lee Tompkins, 19, of Lufkin, on a charge of racing on highway.
The Angelina County Jail housed 229 inmates as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
