LDN Police Reports

Someone broke into a man’s truck parked in the 6900 block of U.S. Highway 69 north and stole his CB radio around 5:40 a.m. Monday.

Someone stole a trailer containing construction equipment parked in the 1200 block of North John Redditt Drive around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Someone cut the locks off of and used water spigots in the 300 block of Harmony Hill Drive around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Someone reported a disturbance between neighbors in the 3200 block of Daniel McCall Drive around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

A woman tried to steal $12 worth of razors from Walmart around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

The boyfriend of a woman’s ex-daughter-in-law allegedly “chopped up” her white 2000 Hyundai sedan, causing between $1,083 in damage, around 1:15 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Mitchell Avenue.

Someone stole a cellphone from a silver 2003 Dodge pickup parked in the 300 block of South Chestnut Street around 2 p.m. Monday.

Police arrested Jessica Springer, 29, of Lufkin, after she allegedly tried to cash a check that had been stolen in a burglary on a closed account around 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Timberland Drive, according to a police report.

Someone stole a Ruger American 9mm Pistol from a red 2005 Chevrolet parked in the 2400 block of East Denman Avenue around 7 p.m. Monday.

Someone stole a generator from a work site in the 7000 block of FM 2021 around 8:48 a.m. Monday.

Someone found a black fanny pack with narcotics inside while picking up trash on the side of the road in the 8900 block of FM 2109 around 9:45 a.m. Monday.

A woman who recently had her property surveyed believes her neighbor knocked over a temporary wooden stake around 9:52 a.m. in the 1400 block of FM 2021.

A woman said she observed mail all over the road near a row of mailboxes and contacted several neighbors on the street around 10:43 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Briar Hill Road.

Someone stole several items from a storage building in the 500 block of Canyon Creek around 10:54 a.m. Monday.

A woman expressed concern for a couple of dogs in the 100 block of Lonesome Pine Road around 11:02 a.m. Monday.

A deputy responded to complaints of ongoing issues with 4-wheelers and a dirt bike, as well as sewage running from a residence, in the 1100 block of Lindsey Lane around 11:28 a.m. Monday. The case was forwarded to the environmental deputy.

A grandmother in the 2700 block of FM 1819 said the mother of her grandchildren took the kids a few days ago and she has not heard from her or seen the children since.

A dog bit a woman who was walking in the 2900 block of Benton Drive around 5 p.m. Monday. A deputy contacted her in the emergency room of a hospital.

The Lufkin Police Department made three other arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges include: Dakota Nalynn Keller, age not available, of Lufkin, theft of property between $100 and $750; Lela Marie Daniel, 40, of Lufkin, criminal trespass (Class B misdemeanor or higher); and Natalia Nicole Henderson, 28, of Lufkin, Class C assault/family violence.

The Diboll Police Department arrested Cindy Danette Compean, 40, of Corrigan, Monday on a charge of assault/family violence and a warrant for parent/guardian contributing to failure to attend school.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Noor Khaled, 30, of Lufkin, Monday on a warrant for possession of a Program III/IV controlled substance through fraudulent prescription.

The Angelina County Jail housed 196 inmates as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

