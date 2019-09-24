Angelina County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 100 block of Beechnut Circle regarding a man walking around in his underwear on Sunday.
Someone stole a woman’s key and vehicle in the 100 block of Briar Hill Road on Sunday. The vehicle was later located abandoned.
Deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Beechnut Circle for a welfare check on Sunday. The person of interest was not located.
Someone stole a makeup bag from his or her family member in the 800 block of Winston 8 Ranch Road on Sunday.
Someone assaulted a woman and her friends in the 3800 block of FM 2251 on Sunday.
Someone assaulted a family member on Saturday.
A man said two people he knows assaulted him in the 100 block of Gilliland Creek Road on Saturday.
A woman said she heard five gunshots coming from a vehicle that sped away afterward. No bullet holes or damage were found on the homes or vehicles near the suspected shooting.
A thief burglarized a church in the 200 block of Redland Church Road on Saturday.
A dog keeps chasing a man’s livestock in the 400 block of Road Runner Pass.
Someone he knows harassed a man on Saturday.
A dog bit a man on Ramsey Road on Saturday.
A man took his ex-wife’s television last Friday.
Someone started a verbal altercation with a relative in the 300 block of Ramsey Road last Friday.
A woman said her daughter was being harassed on social media.
A man drove on someone else’s property and took photos of the owner’s bull calves last Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Darryle Lee Jones Jr., 23, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations; Katelyn Breanne Elliott, 22, of Lufkin, theft, criminal trespass, failure to identify and a warrant for failure to identify; Tyler Turmes, age unavailable, of Lufkin, theft of service; Bretton Tyler Ebarb, 20, of Huntington, warrants for traffic violations; Marquisse Jerone Lightsey, 28, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations; and Elizabeth Kay Edwards, 32, of Huntington, possession of a controlled substance and warrants for theft, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information and traffic violations.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Destiny Rose Mettlen, 30, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance; James Neugent, 53, of Stephenville, intoxicated assault and a warrant for a parole violation; Karen Thingvold, 33, hometown unavailable, warrant for public intoxication; and Bretton Tyler Ebarb, 20, of Huntington, public intoxication.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Youlanda Levette Whitaker, 45, of Lufkin, possession of marijuana.
The Angelina County Constable Pct. 1 arrested John Lester Smith III, 34, of Lufkin, traffic violations and warrants for open container, driving while intoxicated and driving while license invalid.
The Angelina County Jail housed 199 inmates as of 4 p.m. Monday.
